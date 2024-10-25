Wreath-laying Ceremony Of Soldiers, Defence Porters Killed In Baramulla Militant Attack

Srinagar: The wreath laying ceremony of two Indian Army soldiers and two defence porters, who were killed in action during an attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district was held at the 15 Corp headquarters here on Friday.
Floral tributes were paid to the two bravehearts, Rifleman Jeevan Singh and Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah, and two defence porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir.
Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and other top civilian and security officers paid rich tributes to the fallen soldiers.
Suspected militants targeted an Indian Army vehicle in the Nagin area of Butapathri near Gulmarg, close to the Line of Control (LoC) here, officials said. A large-scale search operation is underway as security forces work to track down the attackers.
Paid homage to the brave soldiers and Defence Porters who made the supreme sacrifice in the service to the nation in Butapathri Sector on October 24, 2024. India will never forget their selfless service & their supreme sacrifice. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/QOhD0xVMWG— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 25, 2024
The attack occurred when an 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) vehicle was ambushed en route from Butapathri, according to military officials.
"Initial reports indicated four to five soldiers and a few porters were injured in the attack. Two soldiers and two porters succumbed to their injuries, while three soldiers and a porter are undergoing treatment at a hospital," an Army officer stationed in north Kashmir confirmed to ETV Bharat.
"The attack happened as an Army vehicle came under fire from terrorists hiding in the area. The attack is part of an infiltration bid and also cannot be ruled out," the officer said, adding that senior security officials are overseeing the ongoing search operation.
Following the attack, security forces swiftly launched a cordon and search operation. Additional reinforcements were deployed to the area to aid in the search. "Drones and helicopters have also been deployed in the area. And naka (checkpost) checking has also been intensified."
Read More