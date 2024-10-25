ETV Bharat / state

Wreath-laying Ceremony Of Soldiers, Defence Porters Killed In Baramulla Militant Attack

Srinagar: The wreath laying ceremony of two Indian Army soldiers and two defence porters, who were killed in action during an attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district was held at the 15 Corp headquarters here on Friday.

Floral tributes were paid to the two bravehearts, Rifleman Jeevan Singh and Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah, and two defence porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir.

Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and other top civilian and security officers paid rich tributes to the fallen soldiers.

Suspected militants targeted an Indian Army vehicle in the Nagin area of Butapathri near Gulmarg, close to the Line of Control (LoC) here, officials said. A large-scale search operation is underway as security forces work to track down the attackers.