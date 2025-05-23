Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of Sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, Killed In Kishtwar Encounter

Jammu: The wreath-laying ceremony of an Indian Army soldier, who was killed in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, was held here on Friday.

Floral tributes were paid to the braveheart, Sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, a native of Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, on Friday. He lost his life in the line of duty during the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar.

Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and other top civilian and security officers paid rich tributes to the fallen soldiers.

“Salute to the indomitable courage of braveheart Sep Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during the anti-terror operation in Kishtwar,” he said in a statement. “The grateful nation will forever be indebted to his valour and unwavering commitment to duty. We stand united in solidarity with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief,” the LG added.

Gaykar is survived by his parents, wife and a daughter. As soon as the news of his death reached his native village, a wave of mourning spread in the entire district. Locals remember him as a disciplined, dutiful and patriotic soldier. They also paid homage to the soldier, saying that he fought till his last breath while standing for the security of the country.

According to officials, the mortal remains of the slain soldier will be brought to Brahmanwada village in Akole taluka today, where he will be cremated with military honours.

The intense gunfight had broken out between forces and terrorists near Singhpora village of Chatroo in the Kishtwar district, which has hilly and tough terrain and dense forest, where even during the day, movement becomes restricted.

Officials told ETV Bharat that the terrorists had managed to flee by taking advantage of the dense forest and tough terrain. Currently, a search operation is underway in the area for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Singhpora is the same location where a road tunnel on the Kishtwar-Anantnag stretch of National Highway 244 is expected to take off, which will connect the Vailoo area of Anantnag district in the north.