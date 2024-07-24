Wreath-laying Ceremony Of Army Soldier Killed Along Poonch LoC Held In Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Wreath laying ceremony of Army soldier Subhash Chander, who was killed in action during an encounter with infiltrators in the Battal sector of Poonch on Tuesday, was held at technical Air Force Station Jammu on Wednesday.
Floral tributes were paid to the slain Lance Naik Subhash Chander by GOC 16 Corps, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, GOC 26 Infantry Division Maj Gen Mukesh Bhanwala besides other top civilian and security officers.
Lance Naik Subhash Chander was 28 years old and belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.
An Army spokesman said that the Indian Army offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.
The soldiers foiled the infiltration bid by engaging the militants in a gunfight in the Battal sector of Poonch at 3 am, the Army said earlier on Tuesday.
In a post on X, the Jammu-based White Knight Corps said, "Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal sector at 0300 hours."
During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," the Corps said. Later in the day on Tuesday the injured soldier succumbed to injuries in hospital.
According to sources a group of armed terrorists tried to enter into Battal forward area of the Krishnagati belt but alert troops picked up their movement and immediately took action.
A search operation has been launched in the area to neutralize the terrorists.