Won't Tolerate Disrespect To Maha Kumbh, Sanatan Dharma: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted the opposition's attempts to "malign the Maha Kumbh with false narratives" will not be tolerated, neither will any disrespect toward Sanatan Dharma. Speaking in the state assembly, he said the Maha Kumbh Mela was not just a religious event but a symbol of India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

Accusing the opposition of spreading misinformation about the event, he said, "Sanatan Dharma is the soul of India, and it is our duty to uphold its dignity. The opposition's attempts to malign the Maha Kumbh with false narratives will not be tolerated." The CM called the Maha Kumbh the pride of Indian culture, and slammed opposition parties for "misleading people". He said his government was committed to making the event historic and grand.

Referring to critical statements made by opposition leaders in the Assembly, he accused them of trying to disrupt the sacred event with baseless allegations.

He added that the opposition had been constantly engaged in spreading "false propaganda" against the Maha Kumbh, disregarding its spiritual and cultural significance.