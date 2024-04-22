Would Like To Know ASI’s Response on Vision Document on Taj Mahal: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in connection with the vision document and also the plan prepared for preserving the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said the court would like to know the response of ASI on the vision document, which has been prepared by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) along with the state, and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to bring it on record.

The bench observed that it is "surprising" that on July 26, 2018, the court had noted that the plan was prepared but without the consultation of the ASI, which is responsible for the upkeep of the Taj Mahal.

The bench noted that in December 2017, it had directed for preparation of the futuristic plan. The apex court, which has been monitoring the developments in the area to protect the heritage site, has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 11. The apex court was hearing a plea seeking implementation of a vision document to preserve the Taj Mahal and protect the Taj Trapezium Zone

In another matter seeking World Heritage City tag for Agra, the apex court directed the Centre to file its response in six weeks. The apex court, on a plea for cleaning of river Yamuna near the Taj Mahal, said there should not be any dispute on the suggestion for clearing of silt, garbage, and sludge from the riverbed of the river and affidavits should be filed by Centre, Uttar Pradesh government, and Agra Development Authority (ADA) on the steps taken so far. The bench also scheduled the matter on July 11.