Worship Act 1991 Was Brought to Suppress Kashi, Mathura, Other Issues: BJP MP Harnath Yadav

Worship Act 1991 Meant to Suppress Kashi, Mathura, Other Issues: BJP MP Harnath Yadav

New Delhi : On the one hand, the Ram Temple was consecrated in Ayodhya and the issue of Gyanvapi is gaining momentum. On the other hand, a demand has also been raised in the Parliament to abolish the Places of Worship Act 1991 and this demand has been raised by BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP RS MP Harnath Singh Yadav said that this worship law was passed by the then Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao government at a time when the Babri Masjid issue was at its peak. This law was brought to suppress the issues regarding to many Hindu religious places except the Ram Mandir controversy. It was because the then government knew that after this, the issue of Kashi and Mathura will also be raised, he said.

Harnath Singh Yadav further said that this was a law which was made keeping in mind that the majority should not get back their places of worship. He said that this was a kind of law that was based on the mindset of the erstwhile British rulers.

The BJP MP accused the Muslim religious gurus of not caring about their community people and only wanting to keep them trapped in a kind of 'religious frenzy'. He said that Narendra Modi's government is not working on the lines of religion and caste but striving to serve all the 140 crore Indians including minorities.

Harnath Singh Yadav said that the government's policies are also benefiting the minorities as they are devoid of any discrimination in all matters related to education, health and giving them free foodgrains, but some people are trying to mislead them. On the worship law, he said that the government can create scope to open the doors of justice to anyone.

The BJP MP said that 80 percent of the people in the country belong to the majority community and this worship law closes the doors for them. He said that in the investigation of Gyanvapi case, evidence was found that there was a temple and that a mosque has been built on it in the birthplace of Krishna in Mathura. How could this happen? he asked. He said that he has raised the worship law issue in the Upper House himself, considering the injustice being done to the concerned sections.