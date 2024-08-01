ETV Bharat / state

Construction Of World’s Second-largest Ropeway Project To Begin In Shimla In March 2025

The ropeway, to be built at a cost of Rs 1734.40 crore and aimed at decongesting the state capital Shimla, will initially have the capacity to transport 2,000 persons per hour, increasing to 6,000 for two-way travel by 2059, .

Representatives from Austria and Switzerland also participated in the seminar (ETV Bharat)

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Wednesday, July 31 said that the construction of the world’s second-largest ropeway project, the 13.79-km Shimla Ropeway Project aimed at decongesting the state capital Shimla, will commence on March 1, 2025.

All documents for forest clearance under the Forest Clearance Act (FCA) have been uploaded to the portal, a statement issued here said. As per the statement, the route lines will have 15 stations and have been named Monal Line, Deodar Line and Apple Line.

The fact-finding mission of the New Development Bank conducted an inspection from June 2 to June 10 and gave its consent on July 12, Agnihotri, who also holds the transport and highways portfolio, said. Formal approval would be given at the meeting of the bank's Board of Directors, which is likely to be held in December 2024, he said.

The boarding stations have been identified near Taradevi, Chakkar, Court Complex, Tutikandi Parking, New ISBT, 103 Tunnel, Railway Station, Victory Tunnel, Old Bus Stand, Lakkad Bazaar, IGMC, Sanjauli, Navbahar, Secretariat and Lift.

The state government and New Development Bank (NDB) will provide financial assistance for the project. It is to be noted that 80 per cent loan will be borne by NDB and 20 per cent by the state government. The proposed ropeway route of Rs 1734.40 crore will solve the problem of traffic jam on the roads of Shimla, giving a sigh of relief to passengers.

CPS Sundar Thakur, local MLA Harish Janartha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, Sanjay Gupta along with representatives from Austria and Switzerland also participated in the seminar.

The world's longest ropeway is a 32-km-long project in Bolivia, South America. There are approximately 25,000 ropeways worldwide, while India currently has only 20 ropeways.

