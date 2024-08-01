ETV Bharat / state

Construction Of World’s Second-largest Ropeway Project To Begin In Shimla In March 2025

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Wednesday, July 31 said that the construction of the world’s second-largest ropeway project, the 13.79-km Shimla Ropeway Project aimed at decongesting the state capital Shimla, will commence on March 1, 2025.

All documents for forest clearance under the Forest Clearance Act (FCA) have been uploaded to the portal, a statement issued here said. As per the statement, the route lines will have 15 stations and have been named Monal Line, Deodar Line and Apple Line.

The fact-finding mission of the New Development Bank conducted an inspection from June 2 to June 10 and gave its consent on July 12, Agnihotri, who also holds the transport and highways portfolio, said. Formal approval would be given at the meeting of the bank's Board of Directors, which is likely to be held in December 2024, he said.

The boarding stations have been identified near Taradevi, Chakkar, Court Complex, Tutikandi Parking, New ISBT, 103 Tunnel, Railway Station, Victory Tunnel, Old Bus Stand, Lakkad Bazaar, IGMC, Sanjauli, Navbahar, Secretariat and Lift.