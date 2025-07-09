Doting 'Dai Maa' No More: World's 'Oldest Elephant' Vatsala Who Lived Over 100 Years Dead

Panna: The Panna Tiger Reserve bid a tearful farewell to Vatsala, believed to be the world's oldest living elephant in the world, which died on Tuesday. She died at around 1:30 pm at the Hinauta elephant camp, a reserve official said. The ranger of the Hinauta Range, RP Argaria, confirmed her death with a sad note.

"Vatsala, the beloved elephant, died on Tuesday at 1:30 pm. She had been ill for many days," he said. Forest conservator and field director Anjana Suchita Tirki and deputy director Mohit Sood remembered the tiger reserve employees and the deceased elephant. Tirki said with due respect, Vatsala was cremated at the same camp that had been her home for decades.



Ill for some time

Vatsala had not been keeping well for some weeks. Due to her old age, she hadn’t been assigned any forest duties for years. She was kept under the watchful eyes of seasoned mahouts and forest veterinarians.

Vatsala had slipped into a drain and sustained injuries a few days ago. Though she was given round-the-clock medical care and a special fruit-and-porridge diet, her condition deteriorated. Cataracts had also affected her vision and limited her mobility.



A century of history

Vatsala’s life was nothing short of remarkable. She was brought from Kerala’s Nilambur forest to Panna Tiger Reserve in 1993. In between, she was relocated to Bori Sanctuary in Hoshangabad in 1971, the year she was estimated to be around 50 years old.

According to forest officials and wildlife experts, Vatsala had crossed the 100-year mark, but a lack of documents hindered the authorities' effort to get her recognised by the Guinness World Records. The absence of formal birth records made the task impossible. Proposals like carbon dating to verify her age were not successful either.

A caring 'Dai Maa'

Vatsala hogged the limelight not just for her longevity. She was affectionately called "Dai Maa”, a nickname she earned for the delicate handling of young elephant calves at the camp. According to renowned wildlife expert Rajesh Dixit, Vatsala's love for young elephants knew no bounds.

“She had a motherly nature. I’ve seen her lovingly caress and guide the young ones as if they were her own. Her death is an emotional loss for the reserve staff and others who knew her.”

Forest animal expert and environmentalist Rajesh Dixit said, "The death of Vatsala elephant is a great loss for Panna Tiger Reserve. I am very sad to hear the news of her death, because I was very close to that elephant. That elephant was so good that she used to caress the children of other elephants as well.

He continued, "Due to her deep bond with other calves, she was also known as Dai Maa. It is sad that her name could not be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records."



A case of rivalry and survival

Vatsala’s long life was also fraught with danger. She had a long-drawn-out rivalry with a male elephant named Ram Bahadur, also housed at Panna. Ram Bahadur launched a violent attack on her in 2003, leaving Vatsala badly hurt with over 200 stitches. A second attack came in 2008.



The incidents led forest authorities to isolate the violent male, who had also fatally attacked a mahout. For the Panna Tiger Reserve staff, the passing of Vatsala left a void, which can probably never be filled.