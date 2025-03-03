World Wildlife Day: 'Not a Single Day Without Conflict' In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: "If we talk about human-animal conflict, there is not a single day when we don't receive calls about it," says Jan Mohammad Mir, Block Officer at Dachigam National Park. "And there is not a single day, when we have not rescued animals from the conflict zones. Currently, due to winter, there is a decline in cases, but as soon as this spell is over, incidents—especially involving black bears—will rise."
As the world marks World Wildlife Day on March 3, conservationists and wildlife officials are calling attention to the growing issue of human-animal conflict, particularly in regions where urban expansion encroaches on natural habitats.
World Wildlife Day, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013, is observed annually on March 3 to raise awareness about the protection of wild fauna and flora. The date commemorates the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973, which plays a crucial role in regulating international wildlife trade to prevent species extinction.
In Jammu and Kashmir, with 4,947 instances recorded in 2023–24 alone, wildlife officials are facing increasing challenges as human-animal conflicts rise. According to data from the J&K Wildlife Department, these conflicts have resulted in 83 injuries and 12 fatalities. The North Division has been hit hardest, recording 2,873 cases and eight fatalities. In comparison, 2022–23 witnessed 3,262 cases, 15 deaths, and 99 injuries. Since 2022, the valley has documented 36 fatalities, 261 injuries, and over 10,303 wildlife-related incidents. Districts such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, and Kulgam are among the hardest hit.
According to Mir, during peak seasons, they receive as many as five calls per day about leopards, bears, or snakes straying into human habitats. The increasing encroachment of wildlife spaces by human settlements and improper waste disposal are major contributing factors.
The frontline of these rescue operations consists of experienced professionals like Ghulam Mohiuddin Kohli, a trained tranquilizer gun handler. Over the years, Kohli has successfully tranquilized and rescued thousands of wild animals.
"He is a sharpshooter, and his one shot is enough to safely tranquilize an animal, giving us a good opportunity to rescue it," Mir explained. "We have a dedicated team, and different people have different roles in rescue operations."
Mir notes that public interference often exacerbates dangerous encounters. "If we get scared, how will we rescue people and wild animals? We are now used to it. However, panic happens when people irritate animals by making noise and creating havoc. This situation makes it difficult for us to rescue the animal,” Mir said. “I urge people not to do so.”
The risks extend beyond the animals and the humans—wildlife officials themselves frequently sustain injuries during these operations. Last year, Kohli and fellow rescuer Reyaz Ahmad Kasana narrowly escaped a leopard attack while ensuring the safety of both the animal and the local community.
Fida Hussain, Range Officer at Dachigam National Park, detailed the department's organized approach to human-animal conflict. Control rooms have been established to receive emergency calls, and specialized teams are always on standby.
"Once we receive an SOS call, I get my team ready and try to reach the conflict site as soon as possible," Hussain said. "Our rescue team is active 24x7. Our priority is always to save the animal while also securing the safety of residents."
Depending on the severity of the situation and the species involved—whether leopard, black bear, or wild boar—personnel coordinate with local police stations and other support teams. However, Hussain emphasized that a major contributor to human-wildlife encounters is improper waste management.
"Garbage attracts dogs, and dogs attract wild animals,” he said. “So people should manage their solid waste properly.”
To ensure preparedness, the teams undergo annual training programs and conduct weekly drills. He also urged the public to verify sightings before raising emergency alarms.
“Unverified information shared on social media creates panic, which then becomes very difficult to manage,” Hussain warned.
