World Wildlife Day: 'Not a Single Day Without Conflict' In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: "If we talk about human-animal conflict, there is not a single day when we don't receive calls about it," says Jan Mohammad Mir, Block Officer at Dachigam National Park. "And there is not a single day, when we have not rescued animals from the conflict zones. Currently, due to winter, there is a decline in cases, but as soon as this spell is over, incidents—especially involving black bears—will rise."

As the world marks World Wildlife Day on March 3, conservationists and wildlife officials are calling attention to the growing issue of human-animal conflict, particularly in regions where urban expansion encroaches on natural habitats.

World Wildlife Day, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013, is observed annually on March 3 to raise awareness about the protection of wild fauna and flora. The date commemorates the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973, which plays a crucial role in regulating international wildlife trade to prevent species extinction.

In Jammu and Kashmir, with 4,947 instances recorded in 2023–24 alone, wildlife officials are facing increasing challenges as human-animal conflicts rise. According to data from the J&K Wildlife Department, these conflicts have resulted in 83 injuries and 12 fatalities. The North Division has been hit hardest, recording 2,873 cases and eight fatalities. In comparison, 2022–23 witnessed 3,262 cases, 15 deaths, and 99 injuries. Since 2022, the valley has documented 36 fatalities, 261 injuries, and over 10,303 wildlife-related incidents. Districts such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, and Kulgam are among the hardest hit.

A leopard at Dachigam National Park in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to Mir, during peak seasons, they receive as many as five calls per day about leopards, bears, or snakes straying into human habitats. The increasing encroachment of wildlife spaces by human settlements and improper waste disposal are major contributing factors.

The frontline of these rescue operations consists of experienced professionals like Ghulam Mohiuddin Kohli, a trained tranquilizer gun handler. Over the years, Kohli has successfully tranquilized and rescued thousands of wild animals.

"He is a sharpshooter, and his one shot is enough to safely tranquilize an animal, giving us a good opportunity to rescue it," Mir explained. "We have a dedicated team, and different people have different roles in rescue operations."