World Water Monitoring Day 2024: Ganga, Yamuna Among 20 Major Rivers In Uttarakhand

Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand): On World Water Monitoring Day, which is observed to promote public involvement in monitoring and protecting water resources, Uttarakhand, also known as 'water treasure of India' boasts of 20 major rivers that serve as the state's lifeline.

The rivers, streams and waterfalls of Uttarakhand meet drinking water demands here and also provide irrigation waters to several parts of the country. Dams have been built on many rivers and work is underway in several hydroelectric projects that provide electricity to many states.

Amlava river is Jaunsar Bawar's lifeline: Jaunsar Bawar, a remote area in ​​Dehradun district has Amlava river, originating from Lorli village of Chakrata, which later meets the Yamuna river in Kalsi. The Amlava river covers a distance of about 30 to 35 kilometres.

Thousands of farmers use water from Amlava river for irrigation and drinking purposes. In the last few years, the water level of this river rises during the monsoons and decreases in summers.

Local villager Gyan Singh said that the water level of the river has been decreasing for the past few years. "We can attribute this to climate change or human interference in nature. If we talk about the mesmerising waterfalls during the rainy season, many such falls are visible in Jaunsar Bawar as well as the entire state," Singh said.

According to the elderly people, earlier there used to be some waterfalls that existed throughout the year but due to climate changes in the last few years, falls are seen only during the monsoons.

Many water sources in Jaunsar Bawar: Puran Singh Rai of Kuroli village of Jaunsar said that there is a well near the village that is used by people of the area for drinking purpose.

"A few years ago, the well used to brim with water but now its water level has decreased. Drinking water pipelines have been laid in the village and water connection reaches every household. However, during summers when the drinking water sources dry up, villagers come to this well to fill their buckets. Due to environmental changes, the water level has gone down. It brims with water only in the rainy season but during summers, one has to wait in queue to fill water," Rai said.

Water level has decreased compared to earlier: Two large drinking water tanks were built on Sarala Khad in Sahiya of Nawi Gram Panchayat. Although drinking water is supplied to the residents of Sahiya round the clock, but for the last few years, the water level decreases during summers. Due to this, the water supply is stopped for some time in the morning and evening to fill the drinking water tank.

20 major rivers of Uttarakhand: Amid several small streams flowing across Uttarakhand, there are around 20 major rivers here. These are namely Ganga, Yamuna, Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, Mandakini, Patal Ganga, Pindar, Ramganga, Kali, Bhilangana, Saraswati, Gaula, Gori Ganga, Dhauli, Kosi, Gagas, Nandakini, Saryu, Gomti and Tons.

Among them, the most important are the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, that not only hold a religious significance but also fulfill drinking and irrigation needs of the residents. Ganga originates from Gangotri glacier in Uttarkashi district and travels 2,525 kilometers till it meets Gangasagar in West Bengal. Yamuna, originating from Yamunotri in Uttarkashi district, travels a distance of 1,376 kilometers and meets Ganga in Prayagraj.

Read more

World Water Monitoring Day - Water For Peace