World Water Day: Saurashtra's Historic Water System Stands The Test Of Times

Junagadh: As we celebrate the World Water Day on March 22, old wells, stepwells and ponds in Gujarat's Saurashtra are reminiscent of the historic water supply system.

The reservoirs, wells, ponds and reservoirs built thousands of years ago during the princely state era are still alive as excellent examples of water conservation.

History Of Wells And Stepwells In Gujarat

Wells and stepwells are as necessary and important for water storage in Gujarat today as they were thousands of years ago. The stepwell near Upleta Dhak and built between 5050 and 6050 AD is considered to be the oldest stepwell in Saurashtra. Besides, Chand Bawantani stepwell of Abhaner in Rajasthan is still considered to be the most beautiful stepwell.

A view of an old well in Saurashtra, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

The Adalaj Vav near Adalaj in Ahmedabad, Atli Benmun art architecture along with Ranki Vav in Patan, North Gujarat have also been selected as UNESCO heritage sites. The Hariharni Vav, Dadahari Vav, Matar Bhavani Vav, Champaneri Vav, Ambapur Vav, Navi Anand Vav, Navlakhi Vav near Vadodara, Syed Jalaluddin Vav still provide excellent examples of water wells built near Ahmedabad and Mehsana.

A view of an old well in Saurashtra, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

There are still many Vavs in Prabhas Tirtha area, some of which are recorded in history as fossil Vavs. Apart from this, Adichadi Vav in Uparkot of Junagadh, Khengar Vav near Vanthali and another military Vav in Uparkot still give examples of how water harvesting was done years ago along with art architecture.

The Vav art of Junagadh and Sorath Panthaks is also considered very important from the architectural point of view. Most of the Vavs built thousands of years ago were built with stairs to collect water as it comes and goes. Years ago the field of engineering was not developed, so people used to build stairs to reach water from wells, reservoirs, cisterns and lakes to fulfill their water needs.

A view of a pond in Saurashtra, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

Culture Of Wells And Kunds In Junagadh

Junagadh has been ruled by many kings, empires and rulers. The bastions, wells and ponds built in the past include Wagheshwari Lake, Lower Datar Lake along with Narsingh Mehta Lake, Sudarshan Lake in Bhavnath, Pari Lake in Moti Bagh, Bhimkund on Girnar and Suryakund and Sheetla Kund in the center of Junagadh city along with Damodar Kund at the foothills.