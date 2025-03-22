ETV Bharat / state

World Water Day: Saurashtra's Historic Water System Stands The Test Of Times

The old wells, stepwells and ponds in Saurashtra built centuries ago are testament to the water conservation efforts of the kings of that time.

A view of an old well in Saurashtra, Gujarat
A view of an old well in Saurashtra, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 7:04 PM IST

Junagadh: As we celebrate the World Water Day on March 22, old wells, stepwells and ponds in Gujarat's Saurashtra are reminiscent of the historic water supply system.

The reservoirs, wells, ponds and reservoirs built thousands of years ago during the princely state era are still alive as excellent examples of water conservation.

History Of Wells And Stepwells In Gujarat
Wells and stepwells are as necessary and important for water storage in Gujarat today as they were thousands of years ago. The stepwell near Upleta Dhak and built between 5050 and 6050 AD is considered to be the oldest stepwell in Saurashtra. Besides, Chand Bawantani stepwell of Abhaner in Rajasthan is still considered to be the most beautiful stepwell.

A view of an old well in Saurashtra, Gujarat
A view of an old well in Saurashtra, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

The Adalaj Vav near Adalaj in Ahmedabad, Atli Benmun art architecture along with Ranki Vav in Patan, North Gujarat have also been selected as UNESCO heritage sites. The Hariharni Vav, Dadahari Vav, Matar Bhavani Vav, Champaneri Vav, Ambapur Vav, Navi Anand Vav, Navlakhi Vav near Vadodara, Syed Jalaluddin Vav still provide excellent examples of water wells built near Ahmedabad and Mehsana.

A view of an old well in Saurashtra, Gujarat
A view of an old well in Saurashtra, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

There are still many Vavs in Prabhas Tirtha area, some of which are recorded in history as fossil Vavs. Apart from this, Adichadi Vav in Uparkot of Junagadh, Khengar Vav near Vanthali and another military Vav in Uparkot still give examples of how water harvesting was done years ago along with art architecture.

The Vav art of Junagadh and Sorath Panthaks is also considered very important from the architectural point of view. Most of the Vavs built thousands of years ago were built with stairs to collect water as it comes and goes. Years ago the field of engineering was not developed, so people used to build stairs to reach water from wells, reservoirs, cisterns and lakes to fulfill their water needs.

A view of a pond in Saurashtra, Gujarat
A view of a pond in Saurashtra, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

Culture Of Wells And Kunds In Junagadh
Junagadh has been ruled by many kings, empires and rulers. The bastions, wells and ponds built in the past include Wagheshwari Lake, Lower Datar Lake along with Narsingh Mehta Lake, Sudarshan Lake in Bhavnath, Pari Lake in Moti Bagh, Bhimkund on Girnar and Suryakund and Sheetla Kund in the center of Junagadh city along with Damodar Kund at the foothills.

Read more:

  1. World Water Day 2025: The Importance Of Glacier Preservation
  2. World Water Day: Padma Shri Laxman Singh Lapodia Sounds Alarm Over Receding Groundwater Level In Rajasthan

Junagadh: As we celebrate the World Water Day on March 22, old wells, stepwells and ponds in Gujarat's Saurashtra are reminiscent of the historic water supply system.

The reservoirs, wells, ponds and reservoirs built thousands of years ago during the princely state era are still alive as excellent examples of water conservation.

History Of Wells And Stepwells In Gujarat
Wells and stepwells are as necessary and important for water storage in Gujarat today as they were thousands of years ago. The stepwell near Upleta Dhak and built between 5050 and 6050 AD is considered to be the oldest stepwell in Saurashtra. Besides, Chand Bawantani stepwell of Abhaner in Rajasthan is still considered to be the most beautiful stepwell.

A view of an old well in Saurashtra, Gujarat
A view of an old well in Saurashtra, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

The Adalaj Vav near Adalaj in Ahmedabad, Atli Benmun art architecture along with Ranki Vav in Patan, North Gujarat have also been selected as UNESCO heritage sites. The Hariharni Vav, Dadahari Vav, Matar Bhavani Vav, Champaneri Vav, Ambapur Vav, Navi Anand Vav, Navlakhi Vav near Vadodara, Syed Jalaluddin Vav still provide excellent examples of water wells built near Ahmedabad and Mehsana.

A view of an old well in Saurashtra, Gujarat
A view of an old well in Saurashtra, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

There are still many Vavs in Prabhas Tirtha area, some of which are recorded in history as fossil Vavs. Apart from this, Adichadi Vav in Uparkot of Junagadh, Khengar Vav near Vanthali and another military Vav in Uparkot still give examples of how water harvesting was done years ago along with art architecture.

The Vav art of Junagadh and Sorath Panthaks is also considered very important from the architectural point of view. Most of the Vavs built thousands of years ago were built with stairs to collect water as it comes and goes. Years ago the field of engineering was not developed, so people used to build stairs to reach water from wells, reservoirs, cisterns and lakes to fulfill their water needs.

A view of a pond in Saurashtra, Gujarat
A view of a pond in Saurashtra, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

Culture Of Wells And Kunds In Junagadh
Junagadh has been ruled by many kings, empires and rulers. The bastions, wells and ponds built in the past include Wagheshwari Lake, Lower Datar Lake along with Narsingh Mehta Lake, Sudarshan Lake in Bhavnath, Pari Lake in Moti Bagh, Bhimkund on Girnar and Suryakund and Sheetla Kund in the center of Junagadh city along with Damodar Kund at the foothills.

Read more:

  1. World Water Day 2025: The Importance Of Glacier Preservation
  2. World Water Day: Padma Shri Laxman Singh Lapodia Sounds Alarm Over Receding Groundwater Level In Rajasthan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD WATER DAYSAURASHTRA WATER SYSTEMSAURASHTRA PRINCELY STATESAURASHTRA WATER SYSTEM HISTORY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.