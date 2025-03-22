World Water Day: Padma Shri Laxman Singh Lapodia Sounds Alarm Over Receding Groundwater Level In Rajasthan

Jaipur: As World Water Day is being celebrated on March 22, Padma Shri water conservation activist from Rajasthan, Laxman Singh Lapodia has sounded alarm over the depleting water resources in the state.

Alarming Water Scenario

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Lapodia said that a water crisis situation is evident in Rajasthan, as the ground water level is continuously receding. The crisis of drinking water has deepened especially in rural areas, where even people are forced to fetch water from several kilometers away, he said.

Women fills a pitcher from a water tap (ETV Bharat)

Citing a report by the Central Ground Water Board, Lapodia said that the groundwater level in many districts of Rajasthan has fallen rapidly in the last few years. In districts like Jaipur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Barmer and Sikar, the water level has gone down by 10-15 meters as per the report.

“The main reason for this is increasing water exploitation, low rainfall and indiscriminate borewell mining. People are still not able to get drinking water in many villages of Bharatpur, Karauli and Dholpur,” Lapodia said.

184 Of 295 Blocks 'Overexploited'

Lapodia said that out of 295 blocks in 33 districts of the state, 184 blocks come under the overexploited category, which means that groundwater has been overexploited in these areas. However, due to good rainfall in the year 2024, some districts have seen an improvement in the groundwater level. Still, 203 out of 302 blocks in the state are still overexploited, 23 are odd and 29 are semi-odd blocks, he said.

Lapodia said that the falling groundwater level every year is further increasing the drinking water problem adding that despite some improvement in the groundwater level in Rajasthan, the water crisis still remains serious in many areas, which requires continuous efforts to overcome.

Lapodia Village An Inspiration

Lapodia, the native village of Padma Shri Laxman Singh Lapodia has become an inspiration in water conservation.

Lapodia said that nature provides water to everyone, but it is our responsibility to save this water. Lapodia said that while Rajasthan has emerged as a state with less water and rainfall, there was sufficient availability of water in the state.

Lapodia said that in a bid to spread awareness on water conservation, he undertook the 'Dharti Jatan Yatra', under which he conducted programs like worship of pond, worship of pasture and cow worship in more than fifty nearby villages.

He said that his efforts have produced the results leading to prosperity along with groundwater recharging in his area in the last decade.

'Chauka System' A Success

Lapodia said that his efforts to save surface water to increase the level of ground water have been a success story in the area. The Chauka system refers to the method to collect water in the form of small beds in the area of water flow. The water beds are made to flow into a pond, which in turn, recharges ground water.

A groundwater replenishing system in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Govt Support

The Rajasthan government too has swung into action to save water. The state government has started programs like 'Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan' to deal with the emerging water crisis. Besides, emphasis is also being laid on water conservation, rainwater harvesting and revival of traditional water sources. The government is also pushing for the Indira Gandhi Canal Project and Narmada Lift Canal. To solve the ground water crisis, the state government has recently introduced the Rajasthan Ground Water Authority Bill, under which there is a provision of jail sentence for digging bore wells without permission. Padma Shri Laxman Singh Lapodia, who works towards water conservation, said that if concrete steps are not taken towards water conservation, Rajasthan may have to face an even more severe water crisis in the future.