ETV Bharat / state

World War 2 Relics Found In Manipur During Digging For Construction Work

The items discovered by construction workers are believed to have been left behind by soldiers of Allied forces, fighting the Battle of Imphal in 1944.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 22, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST

1 Min Read

Imphal: Relics believed to be from World War 2 were found by construction workers in Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday morning, officials said. The items were discovered four feet underground while digging was underway for construction work in Langthabal, they said. A large number of rusted empty cases, water bottles, a grenade, shells, spades, and rusted tin cans were among the items recovered from the site, they added.

The items are believed to have been left behind by soldiers of Allied forces, fighting the Battle of Imphal in 1944. There was a camp of the Allied forces at Canchipur hills near the area, officials said. Forces of Imperial Japan had surrounded the hills of Manipur but could not overrun the camps of the Allied military in the Imphal Valley.

The Battle of Imphal and the Battle of Kohima, involving Imperial Japan, Azad Hind Fauj and Allied forces, are considered one of the decisive engagements of the War. The Battle of Imphal saw a significant victory for Allied troops that stopped the Japanese advance into the then British India. More than 54,000 Japanese troops were killed or wounded, while more than 12,000 Allied soldiers died or were injured in the Battle of Imphal.

Read More

  1. CM Nitish Kumar To Inaugurate Buddha Relic Stupa In Vaishali; Monks, Dignitaries From 15 Countries To Attend
  2. Exposition Of Lord Buddha's Holy Relics In Vietnam Draws Over 17 Million Devotees

Imphal: Relics believed to be from World War 2 were found by construction workers in Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday morning, officials said. The items were discovered four feet underground while digging was underway for construction work in Langthabal, they said. A large number of rusted empty cases, water bottles, a grenade, shells, spades, and rusted tin cans were among the items recovered from the site, they added.

The items are believed to have been left behind by soldiers of Allied forces, fighting the Battle of Imphal in 1944. There was a camp of the Allied forces at Canchipur hills near the area, officials said. Forces of Imperial Japan had surrounded the hills of Manipur but could not overrun the camps of the Allied military in the Imphal Valley.

The Battle of Imphal and the Battle of Kohima, involving Imperial Japan, Azad Hind Fauj and Allied forces, are considered one of the decisive engagements of the War. The Battle of Imphal saw a significant victory for Allied troops that stopped the Japanese advance into the then British India. More than 54,000 Japanese troops were killed or wounded, while more than 12,000 Allied soldiers died or were injured in the Battle of Imphal.

Read More

  1. CM Nitish Kumar To Inaugurate Buddha Relic Stupa In Vaishali; Monks, Dignitaries From 15 Countries To Attend
  2. Exposition Of Lord Buddha's Holy Relics In Vietnam Draws Over 17 Million Devotees

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANIPURLANGTHABAWORLD WAR 2 RELICS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.