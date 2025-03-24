ETV Bharat / state

Battling Tuberculosis: How Uttar Pradesh Is Outpacing Other States With Free Treatment, Better Drugs, And Raising Awareness

Lucknow: Ram Prasad, a daily wage labourer from Lucknow, did not pay heed when he coughed persistently for months, thinking it to be the usual flu. But when he could not bear it anymore and sought medical help, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Fortunately, unlike in the past, treatment was fast and accessible. He got free medicines at a government hospital and also financial help under Nikshay Poshan Yojana. Ram is not an isolated case. Many like him ignore initial symptoms, reach the hospitals for help late but get cured. Uttar Pradesh’s extensive TB control efforts, which include free medicines, awareness campaigns, and nutritional support, are proving a boon for patients who thought having TB could be the beginning of their end.

Today is World Tuberculosis Day (24 March) and it is pertinent to look at how a dangerously infectious disease has been handled by the UP government. Besides it is important to look at the factors that induce the disease and treatment required to battle it out.

Battling Tuberculosis: How Uttar Pradesh Is Outpacing Other States With Free Treatment, Better Drugs (ETV Bharat)

Tuberculosis (TB) today remains one of the deadliest diseases worldwide, and India accounts for a major chunk of 26% of the cases globally. Among all Indian states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest burden, with one out of every five TB patient in the country belonging here. However, the state has taken aggressive steps to tackle the disease - awareness campaigns, free treatment programmes, and financial support for patients.

In UP, a total of 3.24 lakh TB patients are under treatment currently while over 5.23 lakh patients registered on the Nikshay portal. Given that the government initiatives like the Nikshay Mitra program and free TB medicines at government hospitals have significantly improved patient outcomes, these alarming figures seem well within the purview of the health care system for treatment and care.

Why TB is a Major Concern?

"Tuberculosis is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and affects the lungs primarily. It is airborne and the droplets spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Therefore, early detection and timely treatment are critical,” explains Dr. DK Gangwar, Senior Chest Physician at Civil Hospital. It could begin with symptoms like persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, fever, particularly in the evening, sudden weight loss, night sweats or blood in sputum. "If not treated on time, TB can be fatal. Early diagnosis is the key for faster recovery followed by a six-month treatment regimen," he assures.

How Uttar Pradesh is Making a Difference

The state has been providing free medicines and treatment, easily accessible at community health centers (CHCs), district hospitals, and medical colleges. All medicines, including the latest and advanced drug formulations, are provided free of cost. “Earlier, medicines were expensive and difficult to get. Now, even the advanced drugs are available at government hospitals free,” says Dr. Gangwar.

Battling Tuberculosis: How Uttar Pradesh Is Outpacing Other States With Free Treatment, Better Drugs (ETV Bharat)

As patients in many states still struggle with the expenses for TB treatment, Uttar Pradesh government has made sure treatment is not delayed due to financial constraints.

Now people do not hesitate to come to hospital if they have cough or fever for more than 20 days. They are aware what TB is and do not wish to be affected, Dr Gangwar informs adding, these days with advanced treatment, a patient gets cleared of TB in six months.

Community support for patients affected with TB is also strong in the state with the Nikshay Mitra initiative, where volunteers, NGOs, and corporates adopt TB patients to provide nutritional and emotional support. As of now, 24,367 Nikshay Mitras are registered in UP, which happens to be the highest in the country. And a whopping 2.29 lakh TB patients have been adopted under this scheme.

“Many TB patients belong to the economically weaker sections. The Nikshay Mitras provide food and financial support, which is crucial in ensuring they complete their treatment and have people by their sides,” says Dr. Ajay Saini from KGMU.

Patients under this scheme also receive Rs 500 per month under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, helping them recover without worrying about expenses. Since 1960, Uttar Pradesh has been running awareness campaigns so that people can reach for treatment as soon as possible. From January this year, 1.89 lakh new TB cases have been registered on the Nikshay portal. Under the Integrated Nikshay Diwas initiative, 6,801 new TB patients were identified in about five months.

Screening camps are also held on the 15th of every month, helping detect cases early and start treatment immediately.