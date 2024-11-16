ETV Bharat / state

World Toilet Day 2024: Indore Municipality Launches 'Jaa Ke Dekho' Campaign

Indore: The Indore Municipal Corporation launched 'Ja Ke Dekho' campaign where a lakh of citizens will visit public toilets across the city and take selfies to mark World Toilet Day on November 19, creating a record. This unique initiative has added another feather to Indore, the cleanest city in the country.

Officials of the municipal corporation including commissioner Shivam Verma, additional commissioner Abhilash Mishra and the officers posted at the zonal offices visited public toilets at different places in the city on Friday to inspect various programs being organised for World Toilet Day and improve any shortcomings. The corporation also got the cleaning work done by laying pipes in and outside all toilets through pressure pipes.

"Keeping in mind World Toilet Day, efforts are being made to make all the Suvidha Ghar (toilets) in Indore more convenient," Verma said.

World Toilet Day has been celebrated every year since 2001 to raise awareness about the significance of proper sanitation, access to clean toilets, and good hygiene practices. It aims to highlight the global sanitation crisis, emphasising that safe toilets and clean water are fundamental human rights.