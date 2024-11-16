World Toilet Day 2024: Indore Municipality Launches 'Jaa Ke Dekho' Campaign

Indore: The Indore Municipal Corporation launched 'Ja Ke Dekho' campaign where a lakh of citizens will visit public toilets across the city and take selfies to mark World Toilet Day on November 19, creating a record. This unique initiative has added another feather to Indore, the cleanest city in the country.
Officials of the municipal corporation including commissioner Shivam Verma, additional commissioner Abhilash Mishra and the officers posted at the zonal offices visited public toilets at different places in the city on Friday to inspect various programs being organised for World Toilet Day and improve any shortcomings. The corporation also got the cleaning work done by laying pipes in and outside all toilets through pressure pipes.
"Keeping in mind World Toilet Day, efforts are being made to make all the Suvidha Ghar (toilets) in Indore more convenient," Verma said.
World Toilet Day has been celebrated every year since 2001 to raise awareness about the significance of proper sanitation, access to clean toilets, and good hygiene practices. It aims to highlight the global sanitation crisis, emphasising that safe toilets and clean water are fundamental human rights.
The theme for this year is "Accelerating Change for Safe Sanitation," which urges people to take global action to ensure everyone has access to safe toilets and clean water.
Established in 2001 by the NGO World Toilet Organisation, the day was declared on November 19 to promote public recognition and acknowledgement of the importance of toilets. It gained a further boost when the United Nations (UN) recognised the human right to water and sanitation in 2010.
This day serves as a platform to support better sanitation conditions worldwide. It aims to address social issues such as health risks caused by poor hygiene, empower women through access to sanitation, and tackle climate-related threats to sanitation systems.
