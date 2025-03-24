World TB Day: Ladakh Takes Pledge To Wipe Off Disease From All Panchayats

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Ladakh is one of the few regions in India to achieve 100% Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CB-NAAT) coverage for TB detection, said speakers at an event organised by District Tuberculosis Control Society, Leh to mark World TB Day under the theme 'Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver'.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhdeve, emphasised the administration’s commitment to TB elimination. He also felicitated the TB Mukt panchayats and awarded certificates to Nikshay Mitras, individuals and organisations supporting TB patients through the government’s community engagement initiative. He said, “If we look at the total TB cases globally, India bears a significant burden, with 26% of the cases originating from the country, even though our population makes up around 17-18% of the world's total. When comparing these proportions—18% versus 26%—it is evident that TB remains a major public health challenge for India. Although the national target is to eliminate TB by 2025, we may not be able to achieve this goal within the set timeframe. However, the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target is 2030, and we must strive to meet it before then”.

He continued, “In Ladakh, our goal this year is to make all panchayats TB Mukt (TB-free). A major challenge is that 88% of the TB patients are local, which is concerning given our region’s sparse population. The good news is that the Health Department has conducted over 8,000 tests. I congratulate the health professionals and frontline workers for their dedication and hard work. To eliminate any major disease, cooperation from society is crucial".

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Sukhdeve said the community must come together and take a stand in this fight against TB. "There are three key aspects we need to focus on: as a society, as a government, and as administrators, we must commit to this cause because without commitment, nothing can be achieved. The next essential factor is investment—we need to invest in multiple areas, primarily in diagnostics, treatment, and other necessary healthcare services. Additionally, we must work towards eliminating the stigma associated with TB, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner further stated, “In the coming days, the Health Department will work more efficiently to tackle the challenges ahead and ensure the best possible facilities for TB patients. However, a significant challenge remains—the lack of tertiary care facilities in Ladakh, which has led to many patients being referred outside the region for advanced treatment.”

Dr Dolma Choskit, Chief Medical Officer of Leh said, “Though TB is curable and has treatment, we are still not able to eliminate it. We need to work very hard to eradicate it at every level. There are many challenges because it is an infectious disease that progresses slowly and often remains latent. Another challenge is the stigmatisation in society, and we need to create awareness about this issue. Under the TB Mukt Panchayat initiative, 36 panchayats were declared TB-free last year, and this year, 37 panchayats have achieved TB-free status in collaboration with the Panchayati Raj Department.”

Briefing about the target and achievement, she said, “We were given a target of 144, but we surpassed it and achieved 174. The positive aspect is that we were able to identify so many active cases, but it is concerning that Leh district has such a high number of cases. Among these, 88% are local cases, while 12% are non-local. Our main focus is on detecting active cases, screening the entire population, and tracing suspected cases. So far, we have conducted a total of 7,930 tests, out of which 174 have tested positive. Out of 95 panchayats, 37 have been declared TB-free”.

Dr Choksit further said, “We have 56 registered Nikshay Mitras, with the maximum donations coming from J&K Bank. The CB-NAAT VAN conducts tests and provides all the results. For active case detection, starting this year, we have collaborated with C90 to use an AI-based digital X-ray machine. This highly sensitive machine helps identify suspected pulmonary TB cases and is currently operational in Leh. We plan to expand this initiative, and in the coming years, it will also be available in the peripheral areas of Leh.”

Dr Lotos Gyaltsan, Physician at SNM Hospital, Leh said, “TB is the only infectious disease that causes the highest mortality in the world after Covid-19. Although TB is a curable and treatable disease, it remains one of the most common infectious diseases worldwide, especially in developing countries like India and African nations. There must be certain gaps that are allowing this disease to spread so widely, making its elimination difficult due to multiple factors”.

He continued, “In Ladakh, where we have achieved 100% diagnosis, our primary focus should now be on treating latent infections. We must commit to detecting undiagnosed latent tuberculosis, which is crucial for achieving the goal of ending TB by 2025—a target we have yet to reach. So far, we have been able to reduce TB mortality by 20% and increase the detection rate by 20%. To truly eliminate TB, we need to reduce mortality by 90% and increase case detection by more than 95%. I emphasise the importance of addressing latent TB because improving our efforts in this area will significantly enhance our ability to control the disease. In fact, we have already reached the national level in our efforts.”

District Panchayat Officer, Leh, Junaid Ahmad, congratulated the officials of the Rural Development Department and the Health Department for their hard work and dedication in providing door-to-door awareness. He emphasised that the need of the hour is to continue spreading awareness so that hesitation and stigma surrounding TB can be eliminated.



