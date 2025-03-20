Rajasthan Scripts Sparrow Conservation Success Story With Awareness And Locals' Participation

Bharatpur: Sparrows, which once faced an existential threat, are now thriving in Rajasthan owing to increased awareness among people and a conducive environment.

As per a study conducted by CT University, Ludhiana and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), while there has been a significant decline of 70 to 80 per cent in population of sparrows in coastal states like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, the decline is just 20 per cent in Rajasthan. The report suggests that the sparrow population in Rajasthan has been growing for the last three to four years.

Environmentalist Dr Satyaprakash Mehra said that the return of sparrows in Bharatpur, Jaipur and other districts of Rajasthan is a positive and encouraging sign. In 2007, small flocks of sparrows were seen in villages but now more than 100 sparrows are being seen together at many places. Dr Mehra said due to drop in pollution level and reduction in human activities during the Covid-19 lockdown, sparrows got the opportunity to breed again and have a safe habitat. At the same time, increased awareness on conservation of the bird among people in the recent years has also worked well.

A sparrow nest at a house in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Dr Mehra said many people in Rajasthan are now contributing to conservation of sparrows. "Many people are installing artificial nests made of wood at their homes and hotels, in which sparrows can live and breed without any hassles. Many schools, hotels and residential areas in the state are now joining the sparrow conservation campaign," he said.

Dr Mehra said that rapid urbanization, indiscriminate cutting of trees and radiation emitted from mobile towers are considered to be the major reasons for the declining population of sparrows. European studies have found that the waves emitted from mobile towers are affecting several birds including sparrows. However, detailed research on the subject is yet to be done in India, he said.

In a bid to address the decline in population of the tiny birds, World Sparrow Day is celebrated each year on March 20 with focus on activities to promote awareness on the growing decline of sparrows and to develop preservation programmes for them. Each year, World Sparrow Day celebrations are marked around a particular theme. The 2025 World Sparrow Day theme is ‘A Tribute to Nature’s Tiny Messengers’.