World Rhino Day: Six More Rhinos To Be Released In Wild At Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
The rhino population at Dudhwa National Park has increased from five to 51 in the last 41 years
Published : September 22, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST
Lucknow: Very soon, six more rhinos will be released in the wild at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, taking their strength to ten. This is being done to promote wildlife tourism.
This was disclosed by the Field Director at the Reserve, Dr. H. Raja Mohan. "Four rhinos, including a baby, are already in the wild while six more will be released by March," he said while adding that effective measures have been implemented to increase the rhino population.
"They have been provided with a conducive environment. All rhinos are monitored closely. An expert medical team also checks the health of each rhino. If any disease is detected in any rhino, it is isolated," he added.
Dudhwa National Park is a part of the larger Tiger Reserve that was established in 1974. It is adjacent to the Nepal border and covers approximately 900 square kilometres. The Reserve also includes Kishanpur Sanctuary and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. It is also famous for its five species of deer, including Chital, Pada, and Kakar. Even elephants coming from Nepal have a habitat here. It also houses pythons, peacocks, wild fowls and Bengal florican, a species endemic to the Terai.
Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism and Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh has underlined that the state is an important destination for those interested in wildlife tourism. “The Eco Tourism Development Board is constantly working to improve facilities. Dudhwa's growing rhino population will undoubtedly give the state a new identity on the global tourism map," he claimed.
The rhino population has been increasing at the Park, and it currently stands at 51, including four female rhinos and a calf roaming in the wild. The Rhino Zone is playing a vital role in taking Uttar Pradesh's tourism to new heights. Its journey began with the rehabilitation of five rhinos 41 years ago. The Park provides good grasslands, adequate water and a favourable environment for the growth of the rhino population. A team of forest rangers keeps a 24-hour watch to protect them from poachers.
This park is among the few forests where rhinos and tigers can be seen together in their natural habitat. Initially, six rhinos were to be brought here in 1984 from Kaziranga National Park in Assam for rehabilitation. But one female died, which led to five rhinos being rehabilitated here. Four females were also brought from Nepal in 1985. The number has now grown to 51.
The one-horned rhinos found here attract people besides helping maintain the forest's ecological balance by grazing on the grasslands. Tourists of all age groups come to see them.
The state’s Tourism Department is continuously striving to increase the number of tourists to the jungle safari and the Park. The Sharda Barrage and Chandan Chowki, located within this Park are being developed as wellness and accommodation hubs. Resorts, wellness centres and other tourism activities will be introduced here. The aim is to make this area a hub of wildlife and wellness tourism.
There are plans to connect the people from the Tharu tribe to tourism here. This includes giving the tourists an exposure to Tharu cuisine and culture.
Officials said that the locals are being encouraged to develop homestays. This will benefit them financially while allowing the tourists to experience rural life.
Additional Director of Eco Tourism Development Board, Prakhar Mishra said, “Our effort is to ensure that the tourists from all corners of the world visit Uttar Pradesh and get a unique experience here."