World Rhino Day: Six More Rhinos To Be Released In Wild At Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lucknow: Very soon, six more rhinos will be released in the wild at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, taking their strength to ten. This is being done to promote wildlife tourism.

This was disclosed by the Field Director at the Reserve, Dr. H. Raja Mohan. "Four rhinos, including a baby, are already in the wild while six more will be released by March," he said while adding that effective measures have been implemented to increase the rhino population.

"They have been provided with a conducive environment. All rhinos are monitored closely. An expert medical team also checks the health of each rhino. If any disease is detected in any rhino, it is isolated," he added.

Dudhwa National Park is a part of the larger Tiger Reserve that was established in 1974. It is adjacent to the Nepal border and covers approximately 900 square kilometres. The Reserve also includes Kishanpur Sanctuary and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. It is also famous for its five species of deer, including Chital, Pada, and Kakar. Even elephants coming from Nepal have a habitat here. It also houses pythons, peacocks, wild fowls and Bengal florican, a species endemic to the Terai.

Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism and Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh has underlined that the state is an important destination for those interested in wildlife tourism. “The Eco Tourism Development Board is constantly working to improve facilities. Dudhwa's growing rhino population will undoubtedly give the state a new identity on the global tourism map," he claimed.

The rhino population has been increasing at the Park, and it currently stands at 51, including four female rhinos and a calf roaming in the wild. The Rhino Zone is playing a vital role in taking Uttar Pradesh's tourism to new heights. Its journey began with the rehabilitation of five rhinos 41 years ago. The Park provides good grasslands, adequate water and a favourable environment for the growth of the rhino population. A team of forest rangers keeps a 24-hour watch to protect them from poachers.