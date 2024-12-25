ETV Bharat / state

Melody Marathon In Indore: City Eyes World Record With 124-Hour-Long Singing Concert

Indore: Every individual possesses some hidden talent or untapped potential. Just as a diamond gains its sparkle after being polished, human talent too requires the right stage and encouragement to shine. And Indore has perhaps provided that platform for both seasoned performers and budding singers who wish to fly with their musical wings.

Buzzing with melody, the city seems to have hit the right music note with a unique 124-hour-long singing marathon to unearth hidden talents across Madhya Pradesh. The six-day musical concert, which kicked off on Tuesday (December 24), is being organised by KKC Club in joint collaboration with Sangeet Seva Sahara Samiti to provide platform to even budding and amateur singers, without any age restrictions or performance conditions.

Can Sing Online Too!

Famed as well as emerging singers from across MP cities like Bhopal, Khandwa, Khargone and other regions will be hitting the stage in these six days to showcase their talent. Most participants are allowed to perform up to three songs, and for those who are unable to travel to Indore, the organisers have arranged virtual participation through the Zoom app, ensuring that distance doesn't pose hindrance and no talent is left unheard. Event organisers said that those who have even the slightest faith in their own singing are arriving to perform on stage. With no age restrictions or conditions on song choices, every performer is being encouraged to showcase his/her talent with confidence.

Budding Singers Get Best Platform

The event has welcomed anyone and everyone with passion for singing - be it bathroom singers or aspiring professionals. The best thing about the event is, it not only provides a platform for local artistes but also connects them with individuals directly or indirectly linked to Bollywood and the music industry, giving them the exposure they deserve.

Deepak Pathak, head of the organising institution, shared the inspiring journey of the music marathon. “What started as a small effort 10 years ago has grown into a record-breaking programme featuring 500 singers performing non-stop for 124 hours. It is first-of-its-kind in Madhya Pradesh and we are eyeing world record,” he said.