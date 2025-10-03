Kota's 233-Foot Ravan Effigy Sets World Record, But Burning Turns Into Six-Hour Struggle
At Kota's Dussehra fair, a record 233-foot Raavan effigy struggled to burn, forcing officials to douse it with diesel and dismantle it.
Kota: The 132nd National Dussehra Fair in Rajasthan's Kota witnessed history on Thursday night when a 233-foot-tall effigy of Raavan set a new world record. However, what was expected to be a spectacular burning turned into a six-hour struggle, leaving the municipal administration red-faced and the crowd disappointed.
The burning ceremony began at 8.38 PM in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and thousands of spectators. A remote-controlled ignition set Ravan's crowns and arms on fire, followed by parts of his chest and one leg. But within minutes, the flames subsided, leaving more than half of the wffigy intact. Kumbhakaran's face remained untouched, while only Meghnad's effigy was fully reduced to ashes.
As the half-burnt structure stood tall for hours, spectators gradually left the venue. In a desperate attempt, officials brought in a hydraulic fire engine to sprinkle diesel late in the night. The diesel only managed to burn the effigy's face. Eventually, Ravan was unbolted, lowered with the help of a backhoe holder, and finally set ablaze. The massive structure was completely reduced to ashes by 2.30 AM.
Mayor Rajiv Agarwal, Fair Chairman Vivek Rajvanshi, and Commissioner Ashok Tyagi were among the officials present during the chaotic scenes. When questioned about the poor show, Tyagi said that it was not the right time to talk about that and promised a detailed explanation later.
Adding to the tense atmosphere, an elephant carrying the idol of Lakshmi Narayan went out of control after the Jalwa Pujan ritual. The elephant collided with barricades and caused panic among the crowd, though no casualties were reported.
Meanwhile, the police faced another challenge as several drones were flown without permission during the VVIP movement. A special team confiscated half a dozen drones and booked the operators under Section 185 after one drone even landed near the VVIP stage.
Despite the embarrassment over the delayed burning, Kota's Ravan effigy entered the record books as the tallest ever recorded.
