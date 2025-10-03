ETV Bharat / state

Kota's 233-Foot Ravan Effigy Sets World Record, But Burning Turns Into Six-Hour Struggle

Kota: The 132nd National Dussehra Fair in Rajasthan's Kota witnessed history on Thursday night when a 233-foot-tall effigy of Raavan set a new world record. However, what was expected to be a spectacular burning turned into a six-hour struggle, leaving the municipal administration red-faced and the crowd disappointed.

The burning ceremony began at 8.38 PM in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and thousands of spectators. A remote-controlled ignition set Ravan's crowns and arms on fire, followed by parts of his chest and one leg. But within minutes, the flames subsided, leaving more than half of the wffigy intact. Kumbhakaran's face remained untouched, while only Meghnad's effigy was fully reduced to ashes.

Kota's 233-Foot Ravan Effigy Sets World Record (ETV Bharat)

As the half-burnt structure stood tall for hours, spectators gradually left the venue. In a desperate attempt, officials brought in a hydraulic fire engine to sprinkle diesel late in the night. The diesel only managed to burn the effigy's face. Eventually, Ravan was unbolted, lowered with the help of a backhoe holder, and finally set ablaze. The massive structure was completely reduced to ashes by 2.30 AM.