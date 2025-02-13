ETV Bharat / state

MP: AIR, UNICEF Hold Event To Discuss Importance Of Radio On Eve Of World Radio Day

Officer in Charge of UNICEF’s MP spoke about use of radio, which he called credible source of information, to bring visibility to issues concerning children.

Bhopal: On the eve of World Radio Day, an event organised by All India Radio (AIR) and UNICEF in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Wednesday discussed the key role played by the medium.

Speaking at the programme, ‘Radio Charcha’, at the office of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) here, MP’s Cooperatives and Sports and Youth Welfare Vishwas Sarang called radio a powerful medium capable of bringing a change. World Radio Day is observed on February 13 every year.

He said radio can help disseminate important messages concerning climate change and ‘Mission LiFE, an India-led global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment.

Anil Gulati, Officer in Charge of UNICEF’s Madhya Pradesh chapter spoke about the use of radio, which he called a credible source of information, to bring visibility to issues concerning children. He pointed out how radio had helped raise focus on issues like immunisation, education, breastfeeding, child rights and climate change.

Rajesh Bhatt, Programming Head of AIR-Bhopal, said radio has contributed to the state’s efforts to protect the environment and child rights.

UNICEF officials Dr Prashanth Kumar and Narendra Singh Chouhan made a presentation on climate change, human health, the role of radio in creating awareness and lifestyle changes one can make to contribute towards climate action. Around 40 radio professionals participated in the programme.

