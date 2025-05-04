World Press Freedom Day: Media In Ladakh Battles Funding, Infrastructure And Readership Challenges

Leh, Ladakh: On World Press Freedom Day, the challenges faced by media organisations in Ladakh highlight the difficulties of sustaining journalism in remote regions. From the lack of printing facilities and limited opportunities to poor funding, low readership, and minimal advertising support, local newspapers and magazines continue to struggle for survival.

Journalists often work with minimal resources and face delays, high costs and little recognition. Despite these obstacles, their efforts to keep local voices alive show the importance of press freedom, even in the most difficult conditions.

Tsering Wangdus, Former District Information Officer, Information Department Leh, says, “Phonya was started in 1904 by the Moravian Missionaries to propagate Christianity in Ladakh. Phonya means ‘messenger’. During the rule of the Maharaja of Jammu, the Buddhist community raised concerns, stating that the publication could create communal tension due to its religious content. As a result, it was banned. However, during the Second World War, Phonya was revived. People would sit under the trees in the main market and read the newspaper to stay updated on the war. Later, after India gained independence and development activities began in Ladakh, a request was made to the government to restart a newspaper to disseminate information about the region. The Information Department in Leh was then given the responsibility to publish Phonya, which had ceased publication earlier”.

He continued, “We have records of Phonya being published again in the 1970s. At that time, the Assistant Director was Tundup Sonam from Tingmosgang village, and he published the magazine from Srinagar. However, after he was transferred, the publication stopped once again for a long period. In 1995, when Ladakh was granted Hill Council status and development work resumed, Thupstan Chhewang, the then Chief Executive Councillor, CEC, LAHDC, Leh, called our Assistant Director and me to his office in 1997. He directed us to revive Phonya to promote the activities of the Council. The magazine was restarted in 1997. It was handwritten and published monthly”.

Further, he added, “One major challenge was the lack of funding, which made it difficult to continue consistently. Another issue was the absence of a dedicated team. I worked voluntarily and managed the magazine almost single-handedly for 20 years. I used to write at home, as my office hours were occupied with other duties. From 1997 to 2017, I published Phonya depending on the funds allocated by the administration. There were many challenges, including limited manpower and no printing press in Ladakh. We had to send the material to Jammu or even Mumbai for printing, which further increased the cost. Sometimes, we resorted to photocopying the pages.”

Tashi Morup, Projects Director at Ladakh Arts and Media Organisation, who used to run The Magpie, a weekly newspaper from 2005–2007, says, “The main challenge was the lack of readership. We used to publish 1,000 copies, and although we received advertisements, we often failed to get the payments. The cost of printing didn’t break even. The paper started in 2005 and ran until 2007. It was difficult to sustain as the income was practically zero. Ladakh, being a close-knit society, poses additional challenges; everyone knows everyone here. But overall, it’s a universal issue, a lack of readership and survival challenges, whether it’s a local, state, or national paper. The newspaper industry doesn’t have many buyers anymore, perhaps because of smartphones. People have less time now, and digital media has taken over. We also had limited resources; we had to bring paper from outside, printing costs were high, and there was no profit at all.”

Sunetro Ghosal, editor, Stawa magazine, says, “There are skilled and talented journalists in Ladakh. However, the lack of a printing press, sustained advertising support and a lack of critical readership/viewership are some of the major challenges in the growth of media in Ladakh. The lack of a printing press increases costs and makes print media unviable. While online platforms and AV media are alternatives, print media still have a role to play. Similarly, the lack of sustained advertising support from government and private companies adds to the challenge. The government has been cutting its PR budget and is reticent to advertise when faced with critical comments, and private agencies often want immediate results instead of focusing on creating brand awareness. Finally, the lack of a critical readership/viewership leaves a major gap for media organisations, though this seems to be changing gradually.”