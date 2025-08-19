World Photography Day – Journey Of Internationally Renowned Photographer Began From Collecting Junk In Delhi

New Delhi: Photographs are often appreciated, but rarely do the viewers know about the face behind the camera. It is important to chronicle the struggles of photographers on the occasion of World Photography Day.
A lensman whose struggle deserves to be documented is Vicky Roy, who hails from Purulia in West Bengal. His journey, which began at the age of 11 years, has seen him move from a railway platform in Delhi to an international level. “I believe in giving back much more to society than what I have got on the way,” he says.
Economic hardships had compelled his parents to leave him at the home of his maternal grandparents in the hope that he would study at least till matric. But influenced by rags-to-riches stories shown in the films, he fled in 1999 after stealing money from the wallet of his maternal uncle.
He felt lost on reaching Delhi, but soon became friends with children gathering junk, who showed him a way to a livelihood. Soon he was collecting empty bottles, selling water to travellers and eating the leftovers from the pantry cars of trains. But Roy soon realised that there was no stability and started washing utensils at an eating joint near Ajmeri Gate.
One of the customers approached him to convey that he was of the age to study, and he reached Salaam Baalak Trust, a nongovernmental organisation, which got him enrolled in a school. He managed to clear his matriculation with only 48 per cent. The teachers suggested he take some vocational training, but he was inclined towards photography.
The organisation soon sent him to a photographer who employed him as an assistant, giving him Rs 3000 as salary. Roy soon purchased a camera on instalments of Rs 500 per month. He used to work as a photography assistant during the day and doubled up as a waiter at weddings.
He held his first exhibition, entitled ‘Street Dreams’, in 2007. His photos soon reached London and South Africa, opening new avenues. His works were chosen along with those of three others from America and Hong Kong for an international exhibition in 2008.
He was called to photograph the rebuilding of the World Trade Centre in New York. He then won the Gold Award at the International Award for Young People event and reached London, where he had lunch with Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace.
In 2011, he started ‘Rang Open Library’ along with a friend who collected around 500 books on photography, which are otherwise very expensive. This library opened every 15 days, inspiring many young photographers.
In 2013, Roy managed to reach the top four positions at a photography reality show held by the National Geographic Channel. His first book, ‘Home Street Home’, also came out the same year, and he also got a fellowship through ‘Ink Talk’ at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston.
It was during his stay at MIT that he delivered talks at the Pentagon, White House, World Bank and Harvard University.
Further recognition came his way in 2016 when he found a place in Forbes Asia’s 30 under 30 and Vogue magazine’s 40 under 40. Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit assigned him the task of documenting the achievements of 15 years of her government.
Roy has been contributing to the social cause. Participating in the 'Everyone is Good at Something' project, he has documented through his lens the stories of more than 200 disabled persons, which has led to people coming forward to help the needy, besides generating awareness on disability.
Roy also managed to generate financial resources for providing water to a village in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh through his exhibition. His post on social media led to the people coming together to open a small shop for a poor family residing near the Jama Masjid in Delhi. He has helped in the treatment of a tribal boy and installed fans in a school at the appeal of a girl.
Executive Council member of Salaam Baalak Trust, Anjani Tewari, said, “The story of Vicky Roy is an inspiration for many.”
World Photography Day is celebrated annually on August 19 to commemorate the invention of the daguerreotype process, which was a significant milestone in the history of photography. On this day, the art, science and history of photography are appreciated, and the impact of photography on society is recognised.
