World Photography Day – Journey Of Internationally Renowned Photographer Began From Collecting Junk In Delhi

New Delhi: Photographs are often appreciated, but rarely do the viewers know about the face behind the camera. It is important to chronicle the struggles of photographers on the occasion of World Photography Day.

A lensman whose struggle deserves to be documented is Vicky Roy, who hails from Purulia in West Bengal. His journey, which began at the age of 11 years, has seen him move from a railway platform in Delhi to an international level. “I believe in giving back much more to society than what I have got on the way,” he says.

Photographer Vicky Roy with school children (ETV Bharat)

Economic hardships had compelled his parents to leave him at the home of his maternal grandparents in the hope that he would study at least till matric. But influenced by rags-to-riches stories shown in the films, he fled in 1999 after stealing money from the wallet of his maternal uncle.

He felt lost on reaching Delhi, but soon became friends with children gathering junk, who showed him a way to a livelihood. Soon he was collecting empty bottles, selling water to travellers and eating the leftovers from the pantry cars of trains. But Roy soon realised that there was no stability and started washing utensils at an eating joint near Ajmeri Gate.

One of the customers approached him to convey that he was of the age to study, and he reached Salaam Baalak Trust, a nongovernmental organisation, which got him enrolled in a school. He managed to clear his matriculation with only 48 per cent. The teachers suggested he take some vocational training, but he was inclined towards photography.

The organisation soon sent him to a photographer who employed him as an assistant, giving him Rs 3000 as salary. Roy soon purchased a camera on instalments of Rs 500 per month. He used to work as a photography assistant during the day and doubled up as a waiter at weddings.