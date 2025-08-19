World Photography Day: Meet The 'Ghost Photographer' Who Captures Dead Silently, Free Of Charge

Kozhikode: World Photography Day, celebrated on August 19, is a time when lensmen across the globe celebrate beauty and creativity, Kerala's Baiju Empeys captures something different. Nicknamed the 'ghost photographer', he has been capturing the faceless.

Baiju has been providing a critical service to the police without any remuneration. For over two decades, Baiju has been the go-to photographer for inquests and post-mortem examinations for nearly 10 police stations in rural Kozhikode. Since 2000, he has captured thousands of photos of the deceased at the site of death and in the morgue, fulfilling a crucial requirement mandated by a High Court order.

The High Court mandate

A 1999 High Court division bench led by justice KG Balakrishnan made photography mandatory for all post-mortem and inquest procedures. The directive requires detailed photos of the body and any wounds to be taken, with each image timestamped and labelled with the name of the police officer on site. These photographs are then stored with the case file, serving as crucial evidence in legal proceedings. This ruling was a landmark change, ensuring transparency and accuracy in documenting the cause of death.

The unpaid vocation

While police departments are required to have photographers for this work, most stations rely on local studio photographers who are typically paid for their services. However, since the year 2000, Baiju has refused all payment for this specific line of work, often arriving at the scene—be it a suicide or an accidental death—at any time of day or night, and in any weather.

Baiju explains that his motivation stemmed from a deeply moving personal experience. He saw a stark contrast between people who end their lives and those who are on the verge of death and desperately seeking a second chance through organ donation. This realisation led him to decide he would not profit from the misery of suicide and other unnatural deaths. "I decided not to take a share of the lives that were ended by suicide," he says.

N. Sunil Kumar, a former Perambra DySP, attested to Baiju’s dedication, noting that he is always on call and arrives promptly on his bike, often setting aside his regular studio work. "There are photographers who charge up to Rs 1500 for each event," he says. Baiju's commitment also extends to appearing in court as a witness in complex cases.

A fourth-generation photographer, Baiju is part of a family tradition. With his five uncles and his great-uncle all being photographers, he grew up immersed in the craft. Despite the personal and financial sacrifices, he continues his work with unwavering dedication, waiting for the next call from the police, camera in hand.