World Music Day: Jaipur Keeps Alive Tradition Of Dhrupad And Its Ages Old Legacy

Jaipur: Indian classical music has its roots entrenched in Rajasthan where one of its forms Dhrupad has a legacy of its own.

The Dhrupad legacy of the 'Jaipur Gharana' is not only considered the pride of Rajasthan, but the genre is also the heritage of the music world. The centuries-old tradition is popular among the present generations. Dhrupad is not just a form of music but a confluence of sadhana and yoga and the Jaipur Gharana is the essence of all such elements. Dhrupad is one of the oldest styles of music in India and is believed to be based on the Samveda tradition of the Vedas. Vanis play an important role in its organized form.

On World Music Day, Dhrupad singer Madhu Bhatt Telang, interacted with ETV Bharat and said the four Vanis of Dhrupad-Gauhar, Khandar, Nohar and Dagar have originated from Rajasthan. He said Khayal and Kathak too have their roots in Jaipur. "Gunijankhana is the source of the Dhrupad Gharana", Teland said.

The Vanis

Dagar Vani has originated from Dang Pradesh (Rajasthan-Gujarat border)

Khandar Vani, which developed in Darbhanga Gharana, has its origin in Khandar region.

Nohar Vani originated from Noha Bhadra region, which is now near the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Gauhar Vani, also known as Tansen Vani, originated from the area between Dholpur and Gwalior.

Artists performing at a Dhrupad mela (ETV Bharat)

Back in 1727, when Sawai Jai Singh II laid the foundation of Jaipur city, he not only constructed buildings, but also laid the foundation of culture. Pandits, artisans and musicians were invited from Gujarat, Maharashtra and South India. Giants in the field of music like Pandit Gopal Bhatt and Gokul Chand Bhatt settled in the city. Several musicians associated with temples also came to Jaipur. During those days, the foundation of the Bhatt tradition was laid and the tradition of Haveli music took shape, which later became the origin of the Dhrupad branch of the Jaipur Gharana.

Dhrupad sadhana is not just a discipline of notes, but a spiritual journey. International yoga trainer and Limca Book Record holder Narendra Sharma said there is no difference between Dhrupad and yoga. Both require deep sadhana. Intimate yoga sadhana is incomplete without the knowledge of notes. Dhrupad is not just an art but a medical therapy. It can be helpful for mental illnesses, especially problems like depression, anxiety. He believes that medical research on music and yoga is needed.

Children being taught Dhrupad in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

These days, Dhrupad education has become popular in Jaipur where more than 40 registrations were done iforclasses being run at the City Palace. More than 140 students participated in the Dhrupad camp held last year at Jawahar Kala Kendra. This number shows that even in this era of modernity, the younger generation is taking interest in a complex and deep style like Dhrupad.

Telang said there are three important parts of Dhrupad. Alaapchari, in which there is expansion of the voice, Pad Gayan, connected to the temple tradition, in which the compositions of Ashtachhaap poets are included and Layakari, which has been the specialty of the Darbhanga Gharana. The amount of work done on 'Ras' here in Jaipur has not been done in any other Gharana.

Telang said his father Padmashree Laxman Bhatt Telang, not only kept Dhrupad alive in Jaipur, but also gave free training to hundreds of students by establishing International Dhrupad Dham Trust and Rasamanjari Music Worship Centre. "He worked to protect Dhrupad. Today, on World Music Day, his journey becomes meaningful only with Guru Vandana, so it is important to remember his work," he said.

The maximum participation in the International Dhrupad Mela organized in Banaras is of the youth. The fair is held for five days during which Ustads, Pandits and their disciples from India and abroad participate and showcase their skills to classical music connoisseurs.

Young singers from Jaipur are also emerging as A-grade artists in radio programmes and as professors in universities.