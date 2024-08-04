World Heritage Centre Director Lazare Eloundou Asomo Visits Amer Palace, Admires Its Architecture

Jaipur: Lazare Eloundou Asomo, Director of the World Heritage Centre, on Sunday visited the Amer Palace during his Rajasthan visit. Asomo was particularly impressed by the Sheesh Mahal expressing his admiration for the palace’s history and architecture.

During his visit, Asomo explored several key areas of the palace, including the Diwane Aam, Diwane Khas, Mansingh Palace and the Sheesh Mahal. He was accompanied by Vinay Gupta, president of the Archaeological Survey of India, Jaipur Circle, and Dr Rakesh Chholak, superintendent of Amer Palace. Guide Mahesh Kumar Sharma provided Asomo with detailed insights into the palace’s architectural features and historical significance.

Asomo admired the Amer Palace for its architecture and cultural richness. He remarked that he was leaving India with pleasant memories. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a grant of 1 million USD to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. The funding is aimed at providing technical assistance and supporting conservation efforts with a particular focus on benefiting countries in the global south.

Read More