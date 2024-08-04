ETV Bharat / state

World Heritage Centre Director Lazare Eloundou Asomo Visits Amer Palace, Admires Its Architecture

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

Director of the World Heritage Centre Lazare Eloundou Asomo visited the Amer Palace on Sunday and admired its architecture and cultural richness.

World Heritage Center Director Visits Amer Palace, Praises Its Architecture and History
World Heritage Center Director Visits Amer Palace (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur: Lazare Eloundou Asomo, Director of the World Heritage Centre, on Sunday visited the Amer Palace during his Rajasthan visit. Asomo was particularly impressed by the Sheesh Mahal expressing his admiration for the palace’s history and architecture.

During his visit, Asomo explored several key areas of the palace, including the Diwane Aam, Diwane Khas, Mansingh Palace and the Sheesh Mahal. He was accompanied by Vinay Gupta, president of the Archaeological Survey of India, Jaipur Circle, and Dr Rakesh Chholak, superintendent of Amer Palace. Guide Mahesh Kumar Sharma provided Asomo with detailed insights into the palace’s architectural features and historical significance.

Asomo admired the Amer Palace for its architecture and cultural richness. He remarked that he was leaving India with pleasant memories. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a grant of 1 million USD to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. The funding is aimed at providing technical assistance and supporting conservation efforts with a particular focus on benefiting countries in the global south.

Read More

United Nations General Assembly Prez visits Amber Fort in Jaipur

Jaipur: Lazare Eloundou Asomo, Director of the World Heritage Centre, on Sunday visited the Amer Palace during his Rajasthan visit. Asomo was particularly impressed by the Sheesh Mahal expressing his admiration for the palace’s history and architecture.

During his visit, Asomo explored several key areas of the palace, including the Diwane Aam, Diwane Khas, Mansingh Palace and the Sheesh Mahal. He was accompanied by Vinay Gupta, president of the Archaeological Survey of India, Jaipur Circle, and Dr Rakesh Chholak, superintendent of Amer Palace. Guide Mahesh Kumar Sharma provided Asomo with detailed insights into the palace’s architectural features and historical significance.

Asomo admired the Amer Palace for its architecture and cultural richness. He remarked that he was leaving India with pleasant memories. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a grant of 1 million USD to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. The funding is aimed at providing technical assistance and supporting conservation efforts with a particular focus on benefiting countries in the global south.

Read More

United Nations General Assembly Prez visits Amber Fort in Jaipur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD HERITAGE CENTERLAZARE ELOUNDOU ASOMOAMER PALACERAJASTHANLAZARE ELOUNDOU ASOMO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.