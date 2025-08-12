ETV Bharat / state

World Elephant Day - Wildlife Activist Calls For Improving Habitat Of Elephants

Chennai: Although hunting has been prevented to a large extent, elephants are increasingly dying due to train accidents and illegal electric fences. The majority of these are male elephants. This was stated by wildlife activist and founder of the Osai organisation, Kalidasan.

He said that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is effective in preventing elephant deaths to train accidents at a few places of Tamil Nadu. This should be used effectively across India.

At the same time, he emphasised the need to improve elephant habitat so that they do not have to come out of the forest and get in touch with electric fences and die. Kalidasan pointed out that the elephant corridors (elephant routes) through which they move are important.

“In Tamil Nadu, too, 42 such routes have been identified by experts. If the government officially announces these, elephants will be able to move around without hindrance. Only when the routes of elephants shrink, their habitat shrinks and they come out of the forest in search of food and water,” he explained.

He elaborated, saying that elephants have a 'push-pull' principle. “When food and water are not available in the forest, the habitat pushes them out. The crops grown by farmers outside attract elephants. This increases human-elephant conflict. To avoid this, the quality of the elephants’ habitat should be improved,” he asserted.

At the same time, he opined that modern technology and studies are needed to find out the exact reason for certain types of elephants coming out of their habitat. He suggested that Radio callers should be used to monitor elephants. He also stressed the need to conduct post-mortem examinations to accurately determine the cause of death of elephants.