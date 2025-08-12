World Elephant Day - Wildlife Activist Calls For Improving Habitat Of Elephants

Chennai: Although hunting has been prevented to a large extent, elephants are increasingly dying due to train accidents and illegal electric fences. The majority of these are male elephants. This was stated by wildlife activist and founder of the Osai organisation, Kalidasan.
He said that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is effective in preventing elephant deaths to train accidents at a few places of Tamil Nadu. This should be used effectively across India.
At the same time, he emphasised the need to improve elephant habitat so that they do not have to come out of the forest and get in touch with electric fences and die. Kalidasan pointed out that the elephant corridors (elephant routes) through which they move are important.
“In Tamil Nadu, too, 42 such routes have been identified by experts. If the government officially announces these, elephants will be able to move around without hindrance. Only when the routes of elephants shrink, their habitat shrinks and they come out of the forest in search of food and water,” he explained.
He elaborated, saying that elephants have a 'push-pull' principle. “When food and water are not available in the forest, the habitat pushes them out. The crops grown by farmers outside attract elephants. This increases human-elephant conflict. To avoid this, the quality of the elephants’ habitat should be improved,” he asserted.
At the same time, he opined that modern technology and studies are needed to find out the exact reason for certain types of elephants coming out of their habitat. He suggested that Radio callers should be used to monitor elephants. He also stressed the need to conduct post-mortem examinations to accurately determine the cause of death of elephants.
“A female elephant that died in May 2025 at the foot of Maruthamalai in Coimbatore district had a 12-15-month-old male calf in its stomach. It was also found that its stomach contained kilograms of plastic waste and worms, and there was no food. This led to increased toxicity in its blood, which affected the heart, liver and kidneys, leading to its death,” Kalidasan recalled.
He underlined that it is only through post-mortem examinations that information about the health of wild animals, environmental impacts, and the impact of human activities can be gauged.
Referring to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by a Tiruppur resident, he disclosed that body parts of 107 elephants that died due to various reasons from 2008 to 2012 in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve were sent to a laboratory but the cause of death was not determined.
Elephants live only in Africa and Asia. Of these, more than half of the Asian elephants live in India, especially in the Western Ghats of South India. Areas including Coimbatore and the Nilgiris are home to the largest number of elephants in the world.
Kalidasan explained that these pachyderms are essential to protect the forests. He said the purpose of World Elephant Day is to prevent elephant-human conflict. “If we want a forest for future generations, we need elephants there,” he said.
