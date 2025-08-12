ETV Bharat / state

World Elephant Day: Population Up In Uttarakhand's Corbett, But Human Activity Threatens Conservation

Ramnagar: With an ever-growing elephant family, Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park now serves as an example of how conservation measures can yield fruitful outcomes. Back in 2010, the Corbett Park had 979 elephants in total. In just a decade, the number rose to 1260 in the Park, and went past 2200 across the state, reflecting years of dedicated efforts. However, increasing tourism, rising construction activities and shrinking forest corridors have posed serious challenges for protection of these giant mammals.

Famous for its tigers, the Corbett Tiger Reserve is also home to a large population of elephants, considered India's National Heritage Animal. From 979 elephants in 2010 to 1035 in 2015, the number stood over 1260 in 2020 census.

As part of its conservation efforts, every year, the park organises awareness programmes for school students and local villagers to build a stronger bond between humans and wildlife.

On the occasion of World Elephant Day, when ETV Bharat spoke to Amit Gwaskoti, the warden of Corbett Tiger Reserve, he said, "Elephants are long-range migratory animals. To move freely and safely, they need open forest corridors. For the Corbett authorities, conservation of their habitat is of utmost importance."

Important corridors include Corbett to Lansdowne Ravsan Corridor, which connects to Rajaji Tiger Reserve; and the Kosi River Corridor, which is used by elephants migrating to Nepal. These corridors help reduce human-wildlife conflict and simultaneously ensure that elephants roam freely in their habitat, Gwaskoti stated.

Threat To Elephant Conservation

For wildlife enthusiast Deep Rajwar, all is not well as far as current scenario is concerned. He has warned that mushrooming of hotels and resorts, loud music and traffic on National Highway-309 have disrupted elephant behaviour to a great extent.