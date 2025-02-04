World Cancer Day: J&K Reports Nearly 50,000 Cases In Seven Years

Srinagar: As World Cancer Day is being observed on Tuesday Feb 4, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an alarming rise in cases with nearly 50,000 people afflicted by the disease in the last seven years.

According to the population-based cancer registry established at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura in Srinagar, a significant increase has been recorded in cancer cases in the year 2024 compared to previous years.

Only till September 2024, 7110 cases have been reported while the figures after September are yet to be compiled.

According to the data, the number of cancer cases in Kashmir has been increasing continuously since 2018. While 6649 cases were reported in 2018, 6374 were registered in 2019 with a slight decrease. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, fewer cancer patients reached the hospital and this number fell to 6113. However, in 2021, there was an increase in the number of cancer patients and 7486 cases were reported, while in 2023, this number was 8622 cases.

According to experts, stomach cancer is the most common type of cancer prevalent in men in Kashmir. This is followed by lung cancer in men. Similarly, breast cancer is the most common type in women. More than 500 women have been confirmed to have breast cancer this year. Stomach cancer is the second most common type of cancer prevalent in women.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, cancer experts said that in order to control the rapidly increasing number of cancer patients in the Kashmir Valley, people need to make lifestyle changes advising to stay away from smoking.