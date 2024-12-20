ETV Bharat / state

World Bank Approves USD 800 Million Loan For Amaravati Construction

Amaravati: The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved USD 800 million Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Program for building Andhra Pradesh's greenfield capital city Amaravati, the international development said on Friday.

The Bretton Woods institution's Board of Executive Directors met in Washington, USA on Thursday and approved the loan.

"The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors yesterday approved the USD 800 million Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Program aimed at establishing the city as a well-managed, climate-resilient growth center in Andhra Pradesh that generates jobs and improves the lives of its current and future residents, especially the most vulnerable," a World Bank press release said.

According to the World Bank, the Government of India requested the USD 800 mn loan to develop Amaravati as an economic hub and the state capital of Andhra Pradesh.