Nitin Gadkari Virtually Inaugurates World’s Tallest Bamboo Tower In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, virtually inaugurated the world’s tallest bamboo tower constructed by Bhavya Srishti Udyog (BSU) at Kathiya near Raipur in Chhattisgarh on World Bamboo Day. Built at Rs 11 lakh on the lines of the Eiffel Tower, the tower is 140-feet tall, weighing about 7,400 kg.

The tower has also made its way to the Guinness World Records. Emphasising the need for more intensive use of bamboo resources in the country, the minister urged the state government to make a policy on bamboo to facilitate employment in the region.

Ganesh Verma, founder of BSU, the organisation that designed the tower, has been associated with bamboo technology for a long time. "This bamboo tower is an eco-friendly replacement for electric transmission and telecom towers, as well as high-mast light poles. It provides a sustainable alternative to conventional steel," he said.

Verma also said that the BSU has constructed the tower from vacuum pressure impregnation-treated and high-density polyethene-coated bamboo. Due to its lightweight, the tower has a minimum lifespan of 25 years and can be transported easily.

"It further expands the possibilities of using bamboo in place of steel. The building of this tower produced a huge quantity of unusable bamboo that was used in producing bio-charcoal," Verma added.

Vijay Baghel, MP, Durg Lok Sabha said that it is a moment of pride not just for the people of "This is a moment of Bemetara but for Chhattisgarh. Sonam Sharma, State Head, of Golden Book of World Records said that yet again, Chhattisgarh's name has been etched on a global stage, making Indians proud.

From construction to energy and automotive sectors, bamboo can create employment opportunities and contribute to rural development," said Gadkari who also advocated the use of bamboo as an alternative to coal, stating that a policy is in the making on the use of white coal in power plants.

The use of bamboo in the energy sector will make the country export-oriented rather than import-oriented. The Railways and Road Transport Ministries are also working towards implementing bamboo-based fencing measures to prevent accidents caused by encroachment and animal collisions.