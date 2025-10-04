ETV Bharat / state

World Animal Day: Bhavnagar Sees Rise In Number Of Lions, Leopards In Five Years

According to the recently released state-wide lion census data, the number of lions in Bhavnagar has increased from 74 in 2020 to 116 in 2025. Lions are spotted in large numbers in talukas like Palitana, Jessar, Mahuva and Gariyadhar. However, their sightings in the talukas around Bhavnagar city have brought Bhavnagar at par with Junagadh.

Bhavnagar: Gujarat's Bhavnagar has been witnessing a steady rise in wildlife. Home to a black deer sanctuary, the district has been seeing the presence of lions and leopards, not only in forest areas but also in rural settlements.

Nilesh Joshi, assistant conservator of forest, said, "Wildlife Week is celebrated from October 2-8 every year to create awareness among people about many species that are on the verge of extinction. There are 32 villages outside the Kaliyar Sanctuary in Bhal Panthak of Bhavnagar. Local people are made aware of animals in the sanctuary in night meetings and schools. This is how we try to create awareness."

The arrival of floricans is important to wildlife. (Gujarat Forest Department)

Joshi said there are black deer and wolves in the sanctuary, which are important to the wildlife. Along with that, the arrival of floricans is equally important. The number of locusts increases with the onset of the monsoon, followed by harriers. "Therefore, we also try to create awareness among people so that such wildlife can be saved," he added.

The number of wolves is recorded at 65. (Gujarat Forest Department)

Joshi said that the number of black deer is counted every year, which is around 2,200 in the national park and 5,700 in the remaining 32 villages. The number of harriers is somewhere between 1,200 to 1,500. "The wolf is also a mixed animal, like the dog and resides in the revenue zone. Their number is recorded at 65. Along with this, the district has a population of 116 lions, while leopards are also in large numbers," he added.