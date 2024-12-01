World AIDS Day 2024: Udta Bihar? HIV Cases Alarming, Drug Abuse On Rise Among Youth

Patna: With alarming AIDS cases, Bihar ranks third in the country in terms of infections. Capital city Patna has become the hotspot of the state, a report of Bihar State AIDS Control Society confirmed. According to the report, people, youth, pregnant women, transgender, sex workers and truck drivers are in the grip of AIDS.



Hundreds of young people have also become victims in Buxar and Rohtas. According to the health department, injectable drugs are the reason behind this. Along with this, infection is increasing due to female sex workers in Tirhut and Mithilanchal areas. In the area of ​​Purnia and Seemanchal, the infection between truck drivers is high.



The situation in many districts of Bihar is alarming. If we talk about the district with top infection, then Patna sits at the top. Till October, as many as 1,867 people were found infected in Patna. Besides, 422 people have been infected in Saran, 399 in Darbhanga, 390 in Begusarai, 362 in Bhagalpur, 359 in Siwan, 349 in Samastipur and 339 in Sitamarhi.





Numbers of infected people growing



Every year in Bihar, the number of AIDS infected patients is increasing. According to previous reports from 2019-2024, thousands of patients are getting infected every year. As many as 9,928 people were infected in 2019-20. In 2020-21, 6,469 people were found positive and 4,153 HIV positive people were found in 2021-22.

The year 2022-23 accounted for 9,963 HIV patients while 9,359 people were infected in 2023-24. Till October, 5,820 people were found infected. However, after 2010, there has been a decrease in the figures in Bihar.



Pregnant women vulnerable

During 2020-21, 6,469 out of 5,77,103 people were found positive. Out of 8,51,346 people tested in 2019-20, 9,928 people were found infected. A large number of pregnant women are getting infected. In 2023-24, 1,352 pregnant women were infected. As many as 632 women were infected till October this year.



Transgenders are also victims

As many as 8,675 transgenders were examined in Bihar during 2023-24. Out of that number, 70 transgenders were found infected with AIDS. A total of 6,827 transgenders were examined till October this year. As many as 38 transgenders out of that number were found infected. Awareness programmes are also being run by the government to sensitise transgenders.



Maharashtra on top

In terms of AIDS infection, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are in the top two. However, after 2010, a 27% reduction in HIV infection rates was recorded within Bihar. The infection rate of Bihar is 0.17%. While the national average is 0.22 per cent. The government hopes that the infection will be controlled by 2030.



Awareness campaigns

Most of awareness campaigns are directed towards youths, who, according to officials, are falling prey to AIDS fast. “Falling into the wrong company, getting injected and having unprotected sex are triggers. Most youths get infected while indulging in these activities,” Bihar AIDS Control Committee joint director Manoj Kumar Sinha said.



According to Sinha, state-level orientation programmes have been conducted for the past few days. DSPs and police inspectors from each district were invited to attend the event. The officials are being made aware about AIDS Prevention Control Act 2017. "Programmes for control and awareness are being run in every district. We are getting positive results. Hopefully, the AIDS scenario will change,” Sinha added.