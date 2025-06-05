ETV Bharat / state

Working Tirelessly With PM Modi's 'Viskit Bharat' In Mind: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met farmers in Punjab and reviewed crops and production.

Addressing a gathering, Chouhan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is Viksit Bharat, and we are working tirelessly with that goal in mind. Our mission is to build a glorious, prosperous and powerful India. Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy. In the fourth quarter of last financial year, the country achieved a growth rate of 7.5 per cent, with agriculture contributing to 5.4 per cent of it. Agriculture still accounts for over 18 per cent of the Indian economy, and remains the source of livelihood for 50 per cent of our population.”

Outlining the key objectives for agriculture, he said ensuring food security for 1.45 billion people, providing nutritious food along with food security, making farming profitable for farmers, and establishing India as a global food basket are the government's priorities.

“I bow to the soil of Punjab whose farmers have played a major role in maintaining the nation’s food reserves. There was a time when we were forced to consume low-quality wheat imported from the USA, but today, we not only produce high-quality wheat and rice, but also export them. Indian basmati rice is in high demand abroad. However, we must move even further. Our aim is to make our farmers prosperous and achieve complete development in the agriculture sector,” Chouhan said.