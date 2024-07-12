ETV Bharat / state

Working In Saudi Arabia, Jharkhand Man's Body Found Chopped Into 17 Pieces In Chhattisgarh; Family Has No Clue Of His Return

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 12, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Updated : Jul 12, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

The man identified as Mohammad Wasim Ansari (28 years), a resident of Ranchi from the passport found by the police near the body was settled in Saudi Arabia for the last two and half years. His gruesome murder with the body chopped into 17 pieces at a village in Korba district of Chhattisgarh has left the family perplexed as the family members have no clue of his return back home.

Jharkhand Man's Body Found Chopped Into 17 Pieces In Korba
Jharkhand Man's Body Found Chopped Into 17 Pieces In Korba (ETV Bharat)

Korba (Chhattisgarh): In a horrific murder incident reminiscent of the 2022 Shraddha Walker murder case, the body of a man hailing from Jharkhand capital Ranchi working in Saudi Arabia was found chopped into 17 pieces at a village in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday with the family having no clue about his return.

Korba SP Siddharth Tiwari said that the body was found at around 9:30 AM on Wednesday by the locals at Bandhapara village under Chaitma police station limits of Korba. Horrified by the chopped body, the locals soon informed the police after which a team of police from the nearby police station rushed to the spot, he said. The team found that body cut into 17 pieces with head, torso and hands and feet found in different sacks and school bags, added the SP.

The SP Korba said that during further examination of the spot, the police found a passport near the body based on which the slain was identified as Ranchi resident Mohammad Wasim Ansari (28 years). Based on the passport identification, Korba police called the family members over the phone to identify the body. To the utter shock of the investigators and the family alike, the latter had no clue about Ansari's return back home from Saudi where he has been working for the last two and half years, said SP Korba.

On Thursday, four relatives of Ansari from Ranchi's Luar Bazaar, Katatauli reached Katghora and identified the body. The slain's elder brother Mohammad Tahseem said that Wasim Ansari went to Saudi two and a half years ago, but he did not inform the family about his return. “Yesterday only the police informed us that such an incident has happened. During his stay in Saudi, we used to talk to our brother regularly. But he did not talk much. From the beginning itself, he used to talk less. We are unable to fathom what has happened and why he was killed. He was simple and straightforward. The policeman has told me that the accused have been caught but one more is yet to be found," Tahseem said.

He said that the family was preparing for Wasim's marriage.

Korba SP Siddharth Tiwari said that investigation is going on in the case adding some suspects have also been taken into custody.

  1. Read more: West Bengal: Man kills wife, chopped body parts dumped into canal in Madhyamgram
  2. Shraddha Walker murder case: Fridge used for storing body parts produced before court; deceased's father testifies

Korba (Chhattisgarh): In a horrific murder incident reminiscent of the 2022 Shraddha Walker murder case, the body of a man hailing from Jharkhand capital Ranchi working in Saudi Arabia was found chopped into 17 pieces at a village in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday with the family having no clue about his return.

Korba SP Siddharth Tiwari said that the body was found at around 9:30 AM on Wednesday by the locals at Bandhapara village under Chaitma police station limits of Korba. Horrified by the chopped body, the locals soon informed the police after which a team of police from the nearby police station rushed to the spot, he said. The team found that body cut into 17 pieces with head, torso and hands and feet found in different sacks and school bags, added the SP.

The SP Korba said that during further examination of the spot, the police found a passport near the body based on which the slain was identified as Ranchi resident Mohammad Wasim Ansari (28 years). Based on the passport identification, Korba police called the family members over the phone to identify the body. To the utter shock of the investigators and the family alike, the latter had no clue about Ansari's return back home from Saudi where he has been working for the last two and half years, said SP Korba.

On Thursday, four relatives of Ansari from Ranchi's Luar Bazaar, Katatauli reached Katghora and identified the body. The slain's elder brother Mohammad Tahseem said that Wasim Ansari went to Saudi two and a half years ago, but he did not inform the family about his return. “Yesterday only the police informed us that such an incident has happened. During his stay in Saudi, we used to talk to our brother regularly. But he did not talk much. From the beginning itself, he used to talk less. We are unable to fathom what has happened and why he was killed. He was simple and straightforward. The policeman has told me that the accused have been caught but one more is yet to be found," Tahseem said.

He said that the family was preparing for Wasim's marriage.

Korba SP Siddharth Tiwari said that investigation is going on in the case adding some suspects have also been taken into custody.

  1. Read more: West Bengal: Man kills wife, chopped body parts dumped into canal in Madhyamgram
  2. Shraddha Walker murder case: Fridge used for storing body parts produced before court; deceased's father testifies
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

TAGGED:

KORBA MURDERRANCHI YOUTH BODY CUT INTO PIECESCHHATTISGARH BODY CHOPPEDCHHATTISGARH MAN SAUDI ARABIAKORBA MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.