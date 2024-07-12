Working In Saudi Arabia, Jharkhand Man's Body Found Chopped Into 17 Pieces In Chhattisgarh; Family Has No Clue Of His Return

Korba (Chhattisgarh): In a horrific murder incident reminiscent of the 2022 Shraddha Walker murder case, the body of a man hailing from Jharkhand capital Ranchi working in Saudi Arabia was found chopped into 17 pieces at a village in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday with the family having no clue about his return.

Korba SP Siddharth Tiwari said that the body was found at around 9:30 AM on Wednesday by the locals at Bandhapara village under Chaitma police station limits of Korba. Horrified by the chopped body, the locals soon informed the police after which a team of police from the nearby police station rushed to the spot, he said. The team found that body cut into 17 pieces with head, torso and hands and feet found in different sacks and school bags, added the SP.

The SP Korba said that during further examination of the spot, the police found a passport near the body based on which the slain was identified as Ranchi resident Mohammad Wasim Ansari (28 years). Based on the passport identification, Korba police called the family members over the phone to identify the body. To the utter shock of the investigators and the family alike, the latter had no clue about Ansari's return back home from Saudi where he has been working for the last two and half years, said SP Korba.

On Thursday, four relatives of Ansari from Ranchi's Luar Bazaar, Katatauli reached Katghora and identified the body. The slain's elder brother Mohammad Tahseem said that Wasim Ansari went to Saudi two and a half years ago, but he did not inform the family about his return. “Yesterday only the police informed us that such an incident has happened. During his stay in Saudi, we used to talk to our brother regularly. But he did not talk much. From the beginning itself, he used to talk less. We are unable to fathom what has happened and why he was killed. He was simple and straightforward. The policeman has told me that the accused have been caught but one more is yet to be found," Tahseem said.

He said that the family was preparing for Wasim's marriage.

Korba SP Siddharth Tiwari said that investigation is going on in the case adding some suspects have also been taken into custody.