Bhilwara: What started as a peaceful sit-in for bonus at a textile factory in Rajasthan's Hamirgarh, eventually turned chaotic on Thursday after the factory workers reportedly clashed with police.

As per reports, as soon as the workers staged a sit-in protest outside the factory on the Bhilwara-Chittorgarh National Highway, the authorities informed police whose reached the spot to pacify the workers. However, their intervention led to vandalism on factory premises and stone pelting by the workers. Soon, additional police forces were deployed in and around the factory to bring law and order under control.

Police Vehicle Vandalised By Textile Factory Workers In Bhilwara (ETV Bharat)

Police have reportedly detained seven factory workers for intentionally obstructing government work.

According to police sources, nearly 3000-4000 workers are employed in the factory and they had been demanding their due bonuses since Diwali. However, the factory administration allegedly paid no heed to their requests. Frustrated by this, the workers finally decided to launch a ceasework stir and staged a protest outside the premises, police said.

When police reached the spot, the protestors resorted to vandalising factory property. The situation turned violent when some of them pelted stones at the police vehicle. Following this, Bhilwara circle officer Sadar Shyam Sundar Bishnoi and other senior officers rushed to the spot along with additional police forces.

'Give Us Bonus': Tension At Bhilwara Textile Factory After Workers Clash With Police (ETV Bharat)

"Police vehicle has been completely vandalised. Seven workers have been taken into custody. They are being interrogated. We are verifying CCTV footage to identify other suspects involved in vandalism and stone pelting. All those responsible for the violence will be arrested soon. Strict legal action would be taken," said Hamirgarh police station incharge Sanjay Gurjar.

To prevent further escalation of the situation, security has been heightened on the factory premises, police informed.