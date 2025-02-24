ETV Bharat / state

Three Women Workers Killed In Fireworks Factory Explosion In Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri: Three women were killed in an explosion at a private fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district on Monday, police said. Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

The incident that occurred in Kambainallur village in Karimanagalam Taluk of the district at around 2 pm has raised concerns about safety regulations in the fireworks industry.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Thirumalar (38), her sister Thirumanju (33) and Shenbagam (35). All were residents of Boomisamudram village and succumbed to their injuries on the spot. They were working at the storage unit owned by Chinnadurai when the explosion occurred.

District collector Sathish said the fireworks unit had been operating with valid government license and the cause of the explosion is currently under investigation. Fire and emergency services personnel have been deployed to extinguish the flames, he added.