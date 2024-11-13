ETV Bharat / state

Three Workers Injured In Gas Leakage In Bhilai Steel Plant

Durg: A yet another accident was recorded at Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, the Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) flagship unit.

Three workers were injured after a gas leak from a blast furnace on Wednesday. The injured workers were admitted to the hospital of SAIL, where doctors stated their condition to be critical.

It has been learnt that the repair work was being carried out in blast furnace number six when there was a gas leakage in stove number 11. The injured workers, identified as Mohammd Meraj, Haricharan and Mohanlal Gupta, were given first aid and then admitted to SAIL's hospital. Currently, they are being treated at the hospital's ICU.