Three Workers Injured In Gas Leakage In Bhilai Steel Plant

Durg: A yet another accident was recorded at Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, the Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) flagship unit.
Three workers were injured after a gas leak from a blast furnace on Wednesday. The injured workers were admitted to the hospital of SAIL, where doctors stated their condition to be critical.
It has been learnt that the repair work was being carried out in blast furnace number six when there was a gas leakage in stove number 11. The injured workers, identified as Mohammd Meraj, Haricharan and Mohanlal Gupta, were given first aid and then admitted to SAIL's hospital. Currently, they are being treated at the hospital's ICU.
Bhatti police station in-charge Rajesh Sahu said preliminary information about the accident has been collected. "Three workers were injured due to gas leakage from blast furnace. They are undergoing treatment in SAIL's Sector 9 Hospital. No FIR has been registered in this case till now," Sahu said.
No response has been got from Bhilai Steel Plant management or hospital authorities.
Last month, a contractual worker of Bhilai Steel Plant was killed after a stopper fell on him following a collision between two cranes. The worker was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal injuries.
Read more