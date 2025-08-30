ETV Bharat / state

Three Workers Die Of Asphyxiation At Under-Construction House In Kanpur Dehat

Kanpur: In a tragic incident, three workers died of asphyxiation while opening the shutter of a sewer tank of an under-construction house at Bagia village in Akbarpur locality of Kanpur Dehat.

One worker was injured in the mishap and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to reports, the workers Aman (22), Mubeen (26), Israr and Sarvesh were engaged in construction of one Mewalal Shankhwar's house in the village. Aman, the contractor came down to open the shutter of the sewer tank around 10 feet below the house. However, he fell unconscious due to gas leakage from the sewer tank.

Mubeen, Israr and Sarvesh also got down and fainted. When Mewalal came to know of the incident, he and others took the four out and informed the police.