Workers Buried As Chimney Of Factory Collapses In Chhattisgarh's Mungeli

Bilaspur: The chimney of a factory collapsed trapping around two dozen workers under it at Rambod under Sargaon police station in Mungeli on Thursday.

As per reports, two dozen workers have been trapped under the debris. While those present at the site said two workers died in the mishap, it has not been confirmed yet. Rescue operation is on to take out the workers from the debris, said reports.

Police and administration officials have reached the plant and efforts are on to rescue those buried under the debris. It is reported the mishap was a result of human negligence. The plant where the mishap is in Rambod area in ​​​​Mungeli. Pipes are made in the factory which are sent to other districts for sale. The administration is keeping a close watch on the incident.

On January 4, one person was killed and seven others sustained critical injuries in a massive explosion at the Premier Explosives industry in Pedda Kandukur village of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana. The early morning explosion caused panic among workers, prompting them to flee the site immediately. The factory management quickly sounded the emergency siren to alert employees and prevent further casualties.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Among them, M Kanakaiah, a resident of Bachanapet, sustained grievous injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment. Another worker, Prakash, who also suffered severe injuries, was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for advanced care. According to preliminary information, the explosion took place at the factory involved in the production of explosive materials and is suspected to be linked to magnesium.