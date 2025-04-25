Five Workers Die Of Suffocation, Three Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Uttar Pradesh Rice Mill

Bahraich: Five workers died allegedly of suffocation and three others were injured after a massive fire broke out at the warehouse of a rice mill in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Friday, police said. One person has been taken into custody in this connection, they added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The incident took place in Rajgarhia Rice Mill in Dargah area of ​​the district. Preliminary probe suggested a fire broke out in the straw hoarded in the warehouse and on information, some workers came to extinguish the flames. However, eight workers fainted after inhaling the smoke emanating from a dryer machine, which had developed a technical snag.

The rice mill owner, Leon, rushed them to the district medical college and hospital, where five workers were declared brought dead. Police said the deceased have been identified as Gaffar Ali (40), Bablu (28), Rajneesh (35), Hur (50) and Bittu Shah (30). The injured are admitted in the emergency ward of the hospital.

District Magistrate Monica Rani reached the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured. The police have launched an investigation and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) MM Tripathi said eight workers had come to the medical college of whom, five died and treatment of three is underway.

Fire officer Vishal Gond said, "We sent two fire tenders to the rice mill. It has been learnt that eight workers had climbed to check the dryer after spotting smoke and they fainted. They were pulled out and sent to the hospital."

CM Yogi has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and has directed the district administration to provide proper treatment for the injured, wishing them speedy recovery.