Worker Rescued After Slipping From Wind Turbine In Anantapur

Uravakonda: In a dramatic and miraculous rescue operation, a worker who slipped while servicing a wind turbine was saved by fellow staff and locals in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the incident occurred in Nimbagallu village of Uravakonda mandal, where a man identified as Sundaresh had climbed a wind turbine for maintenance work. He was working with the company which installed the wind turbine.

"During the task, he accidentally slipped and got entangled in the ropeway system, leaving him hanging precariously in mid-air," they said.

The officials further said that his fellow workers, who witnessed the incident rushed to help him and alerted the local fire department. "Fire brigade personnel and electricity department employees arrived promptly at the spot and worked in coordination to safely rescue Sundaresh. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention," they added.

Officials confirmed that his condition is stable. For the record, a wind turbine is a device that converts the kinetic energy of wind into electrical energy and there are several such wind turbines installed across the country, particularly in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. There are different types of wind turbines.