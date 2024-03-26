Worker Dies in Silkyara Tunnel as Shotcrete Machine Overturns

A worker from Pithoragarh died on Monday after a shotcrete machine overturned. The cause of the accident is being investigated, police said.

Uttarkashi: In a major accident at the construction site of Silkyara tunnel on Monday, a 24-year-old worker died after the shotcrete machine overturned. The incident has triggered panic among the workers and work has been halted for the time being.

According to police, the assistant operating the machine succumbed to his injuries after being hit by the shortcrete machine which had suddenly started rolling down. The deceased has been identified as Govind Kumar, a resident of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

Outpost in-charge GS Tomar said a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. Govind was taken to the nearby health centre for treatment but he died on the way, Tomar said adding that the body has been handed over to his relatives.

Earlier, on Diwali, nearly 41 workers were trapped after Silkyara tunnel collapsed. They were finally rescued after a 17-day operation. It was in February that work resumed in the tunnel.

It has been learnt that presently efforts have been initiated for removing the debris from Silkyara Tunnel. The construction agency has sought technical help from a Swiss company to remove the debris for which, Rs 20 crore is being spent. Also a detailed project report has been prepared for the work. It is being told that the work of removing debris from the tunnel will start from April 1 or 2.

