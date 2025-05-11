Wooden Piece Stuck In Haryana Boy's Eye During Accident Removed After Complex Surgery

Rohtak: A 3.5 cm piece of wood stuck in the eye of a 10-year-old boy during an accident was successfully removed after a complex surgery at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak in Haryana, doctors said on Saturday.

Dr. Virendra Singh, who led the surgery, expressed hope that the boy's eye would be completely cured within one month. The boy, living in a colony in the city, was going on a bike with his father when he fell on the ground after they met with an accident.

Seeing his eyes bleeding, the child was taken to a private hospital, where he was sent home after receiving first aid. But blood kept coming out of his eyes, and the boy had difficulty with vision. He was then taken to another hospital, but there was no improvement.

The boy's family then took him to Dr. Urmil Chawla at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology of PGIMS for treatment, who referred him to Dr. Virendra Singh. When Dr. Virendra examined the child, he felt something near the eye bone. After this, X-ray and CT scans were done.

During the X-ray, it was found that a piece of wood was stuck near the child's eye. After this, Dr. Virendra Singh, along with the team of doctors, conducted surgery on the child. A piece of wood measuring about 3.5 cm was removed from the eye after a complex surgery.

The child was discharged from PGIMS on Saturday. According to the doctor, the child is recovering slowly, and his eye activities are expected to improve within a month.

Dr. Virendra Singh said that the surgery is an important achievement in modern medicine. He said that the case was challenging and complicated because the piece of wood was inside the eye, and there was a possibility of damage to the vision.

PGIMS Director Dr. SK Singhal has congratulated the team of doctors on this complex surgery. He said that the doctors have done the work of bringing light back to the child's life by doing a complex surgery.