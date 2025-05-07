Won’t Delete Data On EVM If Candidate Seeks Verification Of Vote Count: ECI to SC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has informed the Supreme Court that it would not delete data on electronic voting machines (EVMs) in case a candidate seeks verification of vote count/ poll results.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta. The bench was hearing pleas for verification of the burnt memory and symbol loading units (SLU) in EVMs in compliance with its judgment. The bench accepted the proposal of the Election Commission of India for Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Electronic Corp of India Limited to examine and certify there was no tampering of burnt memory and software of EVMs in case of disputes.

“The engineers of BEL and Electronic Corp of India Limited will also issue a certificate that they are satisfied that the burnt memory and software (of the EVMs) have not been tampered with and their integrity is maintained”, said the bench. It said if a candidate wanted a mock poll, the poll body could do it. The poll panel in its affidavit said it wouldn't erase the data on the EVMs for which the candidates sought the verification.

In the previous hearing, the bench had asked the poll body to refrain from erasing or reloading data during the verification process. The plea had sought a direction to the Election Commission of India to check and verify burnt memory or micro-controllers and SLUs of the EVMs.