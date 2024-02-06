Women's Squad Formed in Rajasthan's Kota to Ease Stress of Coaching Students

Kota (Rajasthan): Kota District Collector Dr Ravinder Goswami is taking measures to upgrade the coaching sector under the 'Kamyab Kota' campaign to ease the stress of students in the coaching city. Under this, a Women's Squad has been formed by the administration and the squad will provide security to female students, who have come to the city from across the country, for coaching.

They will visit the coaching centres and speak to the female students in hostels and coaching centres. The Women's Squad will communicate openly with the female students in closed-door to resolve their problems so that all the female students can study in Kota in a stress-free manner. This initiative has been launched for the first time in the state.

"A total of six Women's Squads have been formed so far. Each squad consists of three officers, in which the police and officials, along with other women officers, have also been added," said Ravindra Goswami. "The squad and its members will be increased in the meantime," he said.

"The Women's Squad, as per the District Collector's statement, will conduct closed-room meetings with students. This approach aims to create a safe space where girls feel comfortable confiding their problems personally and sensitively. Preparations for these meetings have been initiated, and guidelines for the squad's interactions will be provided soon.

"There are about one lakh female students in Kota. Apart from administrative and police, special officers have been included in the squad to motivate the girls," Goswami pointed out. "More than two lakh students come from all over the country and state to study in Kota. There are about one lakh female students among them. Most of them study alone in hostels or PGs in Kota. Their age is between 14 and 20 years. Among these, the number of female students is more for medical preparation, while the number for engineering is less, he said.