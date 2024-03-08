Women's Day Special: Tale of Telangana's Woman Empowering Youth Against Cyber Crime

Hyderabad: In an era where cyber fraud, malware attacks and data breaches are lurking around the corner, Sri Harshita emerges as a beacon of hope for all. She has dedicated her life to safeguarding future generations from the clutches of cybercrime. She has pioneered a cyber school initiative, educating students in government schools about the dangers of cybercrime and how to combat it.

Hailing from Boduppal in Hyderabad, Sri Harshita, the noble ideals of social responsibility inspired her to embark on a mission to combat cybercrime and promote digital literacy. Armed with a passion for justice and a determination to make a difference, she pursued legal education to ensure justice for all.

Sri Harshita founded Edisties, a charity organisation for imparting cyber education. Through its flagship program, Cyber School, she has educated over 10 lakh students, instilling in them the knowledge and awareness needed to navigate the digital world safely.

As a qualified lawyer and legal advisor to 'Bach Pan Bachao Andolan', Sri Harshita brings in a wealth of expertise. Her collaboration with the Telangana Police Department and other stakeholders has enabled her to effectively spread awareness about cyber fraud and empower students to become digital citizens.

Sri Harshita's approach is holistic, encompassing not only classroom sessions but also outreach efforts through social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Google Pay.

By selecting talented students as Cyber Scouts, she fosters a culture of collaboration and empowerment, equipping them with the tools to educate their peers and communities

With her unwavering dedication and steadfast determination, Sri Harshita continues to inspire change and make a tangible difference in the fight against cybercrime. "My vision for the future includes expanding the Cyber School initiative to reach out to more students and communities and ensure that nobody falls prey to the dangers of the digital world," she said.

In a society where cyber fraud poses a significant threat to the well-being of youth, Sri Harshita's efforts stand as a testament to the power of education and awareness in safeguarding the future. As she continues her journey, her impact resonates far and wide, leaving a lasting legacy of empowerment and resilience.