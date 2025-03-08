Women's Day Special | How Uttarakhand's Kavita Bisht, An Acid Attack Survivor Who Lost Her Vision, Became An Inspiration For Others

Ramnagar: Kavita Bisht, an acid attack survivor from Uttarakhand, has emerged as an inspiration for society despite losing her vision in both eyes.

Transforming her pain into strength, Kavita not only rebuilt her life but also empowered dozens of women by providing them with employment opportunities.

Hailing from Haldwani, Kavita was only 19 when her life took a devastating turn. While working in Khoda Colony near Delhi, she became the target of a brutal acid attack by a young man who used to stalk her.

The attack left her completely blind, but it could not take away her spirit. "I could once see the world, but after the attack, I lost my vision," said Kavita, recalling her painful journey.

The attack left Kavita battling for her life for 34 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but instead of breaking her, the trauma made her stronger. Refusing to succumb to her circumstances, she resolved to build a new life and help other women facing hardships.

"Initially, I went into depression. But I told myself I must not give up. Positivity kept me going," she said. Recognising her resilience, the Uttarakhand government made Kavita Brand Ambassador for Women Empowerment in 2015, awarding her an honorarium of Rs 13,500.

However, when the government changed, this financial aid was withdrawn. Despite this setback, Kavita continues her mission without losing hope. "I was not working for government support. My goal was to empower women, and I will keep doing that. If we recognise our strength, nothing can stop us," Kavita added.

Determined to uplift others, Kavita established the Kavita Women Support Home in Jassa Ganja, Ramnagar in Nainital district, where she trains women in embroidery, knitting, sewing, and handicrafts. Over the years, she has helped 159 women become self-reliant, with over 50 women currently working at the centre.

Women working in Kavita Women Support Home (ETV Bharat)

Kavita Bisht with Women working in Kavita Women Support Home (ETV Bharat)

Women trained by Kavita craft cushions, bags, curtains, cow dung lamps, and other handmade products, which they sell on order. The income from these products helps many women achieve financial independence and support their families.

Items made by women in Kavita Women Support Home (ETV Bharat)

Kavita Bisht with Women working in Kavita Women Support Home (ETV Bharat)

"Kavita Bisht is not just a woman; she is a goddess to us," said one of the women working at her centre. Dr M C Pandey, Principal of PNG Government PG College, Ramnagar, believes that Kavita is a symbol of women's empowerment and needs greater support. "The government and society should come forward to help her. If her initiative grows, more women can become self-reliant," he said.