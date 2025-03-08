International Women's Day: Societal Norms Could Not Break Rekha Singh's Will To Take Up A Job Even The Toughest Fear

Bilaspur: Women in India have proved themselves in every field. Some did it with their grit and determination while others broke societal barriers to sustain their families. Rekha Singh of Bilaspur is one such woman who broke the rules of society and took up a job which even the toughest fear.

Rekha cremates dead bodies at Muktidham of South East Central Railway in Bilaspur. As per Hindu customs, women are barred from cremation grounds but Rekha took up the job for her family and she has been at it for the last 20 years. Rekha cremates six to seven dead bodies everyday at the crematorium on the bank of Arpa river in Torwa. But what made her take up the job? She shared her life's struggles with ETV Bharat.

Rekha said her deceased husband's family has been working at the Muktidham for the last four generations. It started with her grandfather-in-law who passed the baton to his son Hukum Singh. After Hukum Singh's death, Rekha's husband Kallu Singh took over the task. But as the job does not pay well, she worked as house help to augment her family's income. But a few years after marriage, Kullu passed away leaving Rekha with the responsibility of sustaining her family.

Muktidham at Torwa in Bilaspur (ETV Bharat)

Rekha aided in cremating bodies at Muktidham. But owing to stigma attached to people working at cremation grounds, she could not work as a house help anymore. She then completely immersed herself in managing Muktidham and cremating dead bodies. Rekha's dedication to the job despite societal obligations has earned her the praise of locals. Prapanya Mishra, a social and religious expert said she is an inspiration for other. "No matter what the work is, work is work. She is doing it to run her family. She is doing her work and taking care of her family. There is nothing wrong in this," Mishra said.

Motilal Gangwani, Councillor said after the death of her husband, Rekha has been fulfilling her family's responsibilities well. "Her son also helps her in the work. The grieving families who come to Muktidham to cremate their loved ones, pay her and with this she takes care of herself and her son. I salute her on Women's Day," he said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when people were afraid of even touching the bodies of their loved ones, Rekha cremated 40 to 50 bodies everyday. She not only handled her responsibility well but also helped the kin of the deceased without caring for her own well-being. Her remarkable journey is a lesson for those who remain bound to the norms of the society.