Women's Day 2025: Female RPF Officer Leads Rescue Of Over 2000 Children At Mumbai Railway Stations

Mumbai: Amid International Women's Day celebrations, a woman officer of the Railway Protection Force in Maharashtra capital Mumbai is turning out to be an inspiration by rescuing over 2000 children separated from their parents.

RPF officer Rekha Mishra has done the noble task of reuniting over 2000 children with their families under the 'Nanhe Farishte' campaign of the Central Railway for which she has also been awarded the President's Medal.

Young Future Saved From Darkness

The bravery of Mumbai RPF's female sub-inspector Rekha Mishra has saved hundreds of children who ran away from home due to poverty, dissatisfaction and insecurity and came to Mumbai from going down the wrong path and falling into the hands of human traffickers. Rekha has so far helped about two thousand children and saved these children's future from darkness.

Female RPF Officer Leads Rescue Of Over 2000 Children At Mumbai Railway Stations (ETV Bharat)

In Mumbai, which is called the city of dreams, thousands of children and teenagers between the ages of 10 and 18 years land in the city after running away from home to fulfill their dreams.

Many such children end up being falling prey to human traffickers. Rekha said that the rate of child trafficking has reduced in the last few years.

10 Years Of Noble Mission

Rekha, who joined the RPF in 2015, was trained in Lucknow and her first posting was at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. Rekha has been in the Railway Protection Force for 10 years now and is currently working at the Mulund Railway Station of the Mumbai Division.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rekha said that children run away from home and come to Mumbai due to the glamour of this city and other reasons.

“But, they have no idea what kind of challenges they will have to face here,” she said.

Why Do Children Come To Mumbai?

Rekha, while shared an episode with ETV Bharat, said that the daughter of a farmer from Vindhyachal in Mirzapur district of UP had come to Mumbai to work in films.

The RPF officer said that the girl, a class 10 student, was told by the human traffickers that she would get a job in films and that she would stand on her own feet, become the support of her parents and overcome poverty.

“But when she reached Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station, some people misled her. She would repeatedly go out of the station and come back in,” Rekha added.

The RPF officer said that she took the girl to a child welfare center through an NGO and then called her family to Mumbai thus reuniting the girl with her family.

Rekha bought tickets for the girl and her family from her own pocket and sent her home after paying the travel expenses.

Crucial Stint At Women's Branch Of Mahila Shakti Team

Rekha said that during her posting, she got the opportunity to work in the women's branch of the Mahila Shakti Team.

“I have worked for women's safety and child protection. I have worked as a smart friend group for the women's ATHU team, i.e. for the security of anti-human trafficking units and for the anti-trafficking squad,” she recalled.

The government has taken note of Rekha Mishra's noble work and in 2018, she was honored with the Nari Shakti Special Award by the President for her special achievements for women and children. Along with this, there is also a chapter in the Maharashtra government's textbook named after Rekha Mishra in the class 10th book.